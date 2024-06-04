Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kottayam Election Results 2024 LIVE: K Francis George leads in Kottayam seat

    Kottayam Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Central Travancore constituency is embroiled in a high-stakes showdown as the rival factions of Kerala Congress, under the leadership of Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph, clash for the first time in forty years.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thomas Chazhikkadan, a leader of the Mani faction within Kerala Congress, won as part of the UDF. However, after a split in 2020, Chazhikkadan switched allegiance to the LDF. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested as a candidate for the Left, with Francis George representing the UDF and Tushar Vellappally standing for the NDA. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

    Trends:

    Francis George is leading by 45032 votes in Kottayam. 

    2024 Elections:

    Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader K Francis George has emerged as the UDF candidate in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency elections. Tushar Vellappally is representing the NDA, contesting from the seat allocated to BDJS. The political landscape in Kottayam, known for its tumultuous Kerala Congress politics, awaits the verdict that will shape its future. The Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency comprises Piravom in Ernakulam District and Pala, Katturutthi, Vaikom, Etumanoor, Kottayam, and Puthupally assembly constituencies in Kottayam District.

    The  Lok Sabha elections in Kottayam are poised for a three-way battle, with Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress Mani KEC(M), and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) locking horns. Francis George represents Kerala Congress, Thushar Velapally stands for BDJS, and Thomas Chazhikadan carries the banner for Kerala Congress Mani.
     

    2019 Elections:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kottayam constituency witnessed a significant political contest. Thomas Chazhikkadan, representing the UDF from the Kerala Congress (M) faction, secured a decisive victory. He garnered 421,046 votes, defeating LDF candidate VN Vasavan, who received 314,787 votes, by a margin of 106,251 votes. Adv. PC Thomas, an independent candidate from the Kerala Congress faction contesting for the NDA, received 154,658 votes. Out of the 910,648 votes cast in the constituency, Chazhikkadan's win underscored the enduring influence of the Kerala Congress Mani Group. This was evident in the previous 2014 elections as well, when Jose K Mani from the same faction won with a substantial majority of 120,599 votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
