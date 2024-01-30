Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koodathayi serial killing case: HC rejects bail plea of accused Jolly Joseph

    The High Court rejected the bail plea of Jolly Joseph, the main accused in the Koodathayi serial killing case. Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Kochi: The High Court rejected the bail plea of Jolly Joseph, the main accused in the Koodathayi serial killing case. Justice CS Dias rejected the bail plea.  Jolly demanded that the prosecution has not yet been able to present the scientific evidence from the Hyderabad forensic lab in the case. Jolly is the main accused of allegedly killing six of her husband's family by using cyanide in food. 

    Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners, MS Mathew and P Prajikumar in 2019. 

    The incident that shook Kerala of six deaths in the family took place between 2002 and 2016. The first death, which is suspected to be murder, was of Jolly’s mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas.  Annamma collapsed and died after eating the mutton soup. Later, Annamma's husband, Tom Thomas, and son Roy Thomas, died in similar circumstances. The incident came to light in 2019.

    Later, Annamma's brother MM Mathew, one-year-old Alfine, and her mother Sili also died in the same circumstances. The Special Branch Sub-Inspector Jeevan George reported that there is a mystery in the deaths of all the people in the family and found that all six deaths were murders. 

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
