Kerala: YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving license suspended over swimming pool inside car

The Enforcement RTO permanently revoked the driving license of Kerala YouTuber Sanju Techy (TS Sanju) for creating a viral video where he installed a swimming pool inside his car and drove it on a busy road. His explanation that he was unaware of the traffic rules violation was dismissed.

TS Sanju, also known as Sanju Techy, had his driving license permanently revoked by the Enforcement RTO for violating traffic rules. He set up an 'Aavesham' movie model swimming pool inside his car and drove it through a busy road, which led to the viral video on his YouTube channel. The Alappuzha Enforcement Road Transport Officer took this action after rejecting Sanju's explanation.

Additionally, the car's registration was suspended for a year, and the driving license of his friend Sooryanarayanan, who drove the car, was also suspended.

Enforcement RTO R Ramanan informed that the action was taken on account of continuous violations of the Motor Vehicle Act. Sanju Techy explained that he was unaware that modifying the shape of a vehicle is a violation of traffic rules. In his defense, he claimed his actions stemmed from ignorance and requested leniency to avoid more severe consequences.

On May 29, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) took stringent action against popular YouTuber Sanju Techy for violating various traffic rules. Along with Sanju, his friends Sooryanarayanan (29), Abhilash Gopi (28), and Stanley Christopher (28) were also booked. The MVD registered a case against them under six offenses, including dangerous driving. Additionally, the vehicle's registration certificate was suspended.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sanju Techy can be seen driving the modified car along a bustling street. He and his companions are depicted inside the pool, after which he emptied the water onto the road when it began to leak into the driver's seat and engine.



