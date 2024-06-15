Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving license suspended over swimming pool inside car

    The Enforcement RTO permanently revoked the driving license of  Kerala YouTuber Sanju Techy (TS Sanju) for creating a viral video where he installed a swimming pool inside his car and drove it on a busy road. His explanation that he was unaware of the traffic rules violation was dismissed.

    Kerala: YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving license suspended over swimming pool inside car anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The Enforcement RTO has permanently cancelled the driving license of YouTuber TS Sanju alias Sanju Techy (28), nearly a month after he was booked for a viral video on his YouTube channel. TS Sanju, also known as Sanju Techy, had his driving license permanently revoked by the Enforcement RTO for violating traffic rules. He set up an 'Aavesham' movie model swimming pool inside his car and drove it through a busy road, which led to the viral video on his YouTube channel. The Alappuzha Enforcement Road Transport Officer took this action after rejecting Sanju's explanation. 

    Additionally, the car's registration was suspended for a year, and the driving license of his friend Sooryanarayanan, who drove the car, was also suspended.
    Enforcement RTO R Ramanan informed that the action was taken on account of continuous violations of the Motor Vehicle Act. Sanju Techy explained that he was unaware that modifying the shape of a vehicle is a violation of traffic rules. In his defense, he claimed his actions stemmed from ignorance and requested leniency to avoid more severe consequences.

    On May 29, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) took stringent action against popular YouTuber Sanju Techy for violating various traffic rules. Along with Sanju, his friends Sooryanarayanan (29), Abhilash Gopi (28), and Stanley Christopher (28) were also booked. The MVD registered a case against them under six offenses, including dangerous driving. Additionally, the vehicle's registration certificate was suspended.

    In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sanju Techy can be seen driving the modified car along a bustling street. He and his companions are depicted inside the pool, after which he emptied the water onto the road when it began to leak into the driver's seat and engine.
     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD Minister's promise falls short anr

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD minister's promise falls short

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today anr

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today

    Kerala: Mild tremors earthquake hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions on Saturday june 15 2024 anr

    Kerala: Mild tremors hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions; Check Details

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD Minister's promise falls short anr

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD minister's promise falls short

    Semiconductor sector vital for India's strategy Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote on US firm getting subsidy snt

    'Semiconductor sector vital for India's strategy': Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote on US firm getting subsidy

    Chhattisgarh many Naxals killed security personnel dead in encounter in Abujhmad area gcw

    Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals killed, one security personnel dead in encounter in Abujhmad area

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY and 'horrifying' terrorist attack in Jammu RBA

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY terrorist attack in Jammu

    Punch to Exter: 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh gcw

    Punch to Exter: 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon