    Kerala: Woman attacked with iron rod by husband seeks financial aid for skull fracture treatment in Malappuram

    The incident related to this incident occurred on December 18. Her husband came with an iron rod to her home and attacked Reshma, her mother, and her father.

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:00 AM IST


    Malappuram: A woman sought financial aid for treatment for a fractured skull in Malappuram. Reshma, a native of Tanur suffered a fractured skull after her husband attacked her with an iron rod in her head. Her mother was killed by her husband. She is in critical condition in a private hospital in Tanur.

    The incident related to this incident occurred on December 18. Her husband came with an iron rod to her home and attacked Reshma, her mother, and her father. Her mother, Jaya, died the next day at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Her father was in the hospital for several weeks and was bedridden after the incident.

    Reshma's four-year-old daughter is with her relatives. Ranjith, her brother, said that the treatment for a fractured skull has already cost around Rs 15 lakh. Out of this, about Rs 4.5 lakh was given as a house mortgage. Another Rs 20 lakh is required for the surgery to replace Reshma's skull with an artificial skull and further treatment.

    Currently, the family is taken care of by her brother Ranjith. He is working at a supermarket in Ras Al Khaimah. The public servants of Tanalur are also taking the initiative to help Reshma and her family. 

    Account details to send money to help Reshma:

    MP VENU
    ACCOUNT NUMBER: 42238900135
    IFSC-SBIN0070211
    SBI THANUR
    GPAY-9895438481

