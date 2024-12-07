Kerala Weather Update: IMD warns moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the development of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours. The system may approach the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coastline by December 11.

Kerala Weather Update: IMD warns moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in next 5 days december 7 to 11 anr
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the formation of a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation that was earlier located over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean has intensified into a low-pressure area. It is expected to gain further strength within the next 24 hours. The system is likely to move towards the southwest Bay of Bengal and approach the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coastline around December 11, according to IMD forecasts.

The IMD has issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, in Kerala over the next five days. On December 11, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki for December 11.

Meanwhile, the IMD  has confirmed that there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast today. However, in the southern parts of the southeastern Bay of Bengal, strong winds are expected, with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, and at times reaching up to 55 km/h, along with adverse weather conditions. Therefore, fishing is not advised in these areas today.

