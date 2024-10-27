Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

Selvaraj (45) and Priya (40) from Parassala were found dead in their home by their son on Saturday night. Known for their YouTube channel "Cellus Family," they hadn’t been reachable since Friday. The son discovered the gate locked but the door slightly open, finding Selvaraj hanging and Priya's body on the bed.

Thiruvananthapuram: A couple was found dead in their home in Parassala on Saturday (Oct 26). The deceased Selvaraj (45) and Priya (40), residents of Cheruvarakonam were found dead by their son after returning home late on Saturday night. They were also the owners of the YouTube channel "Cellus Family."

The couple's son, who is a home nursing trainee in Ernakulam, had a phone conversation with them on Friday night. When he couldn't get in touch with them since Saturday morning, he chose to go to their home. Upon arriving, he discovered that the front gate was locked from the inside, but the front door was slightly open. The husband was found hanging, while the wife's body was on the bed.

Priya Latha had posted a video on YouTube featuring her cooking skills. However, in a video posted on the 25th of this month, there were indications that she was contemplating taking her life.

The video only included images of the couple set to the backdrop of the song "Vida Parayukaanen Janmam," suggesting a farewell theme. The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Initial assessments suggest that the bodies may have been there for two days.

