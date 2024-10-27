Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

Selvaraj (45) and Priya (40) from Parassala were found dead in their home by their son on Saturday night. Known for their YouTube channel "Cellus Family," they hadn’t been reachable since Friday. The son discovered the gate locked but the door slightly open, finding Selvaraj hanging and Priya's body on the bed.

Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A couple was found dead in their home in Parassala on Saturday (Oct 26). The deceased Selvaraj (45) and Priya (40), residents of Cheruvarakonam were found dead by their son after returning home late on Saturday night. They were also the owners of the YouTube channel "Cellus Family."

The couple's son, who is a home nursing trainee in Ernakulam, had a phone conversation with them on Friday night. When he couldn't get in touch with them since Saturday morning, he chose to go to their home. Upon arriving, he discovered that the front gate was locked from the inside, but the front door was slightly open. The husband was found hanging, while the wife's body was on the bed.

Priya Latha had posted a video on YouTube featuring her cooking skills. However, in a video posted on the 25th of this month, there were indications that she was contemplating taking her life. 

The video only included images of the couple set to the backdrop of the song "Vida Parayukaanen Janmam," suggesting a farewell theme. The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Initial assessments suggest that the bodies may have been there for two days.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway anr

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia anr

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

Kerala: Loco pilot's swift action averts Vande Bharat train's collision with concrete mixer in Payyannur dmn

Kerala: Loco pilot's swift action averts Vande Bharat train's collision with concrete mixer in Payyannur

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Recent Stories

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story RTM

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000 gcw

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon