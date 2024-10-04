Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today

    Yellow alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued across several districts in Kerala over the coming days. On October 4th, alerts are in place for Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram. On October 5th, the alerts are for Idukki and Malappuram.

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 8:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for possible thunderstorms and rain across the state today. Due to the likelihood of isolated heavy showers, a yellow alert has been declared in four districts— Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation has formed near the Lakshadweep region.

    The IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure system over the northern Bay of Bengal today. A cyclonic circulation persists over Lakshadweep. The state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall widely over the next seven days, with isolated areas potentially experiencing heavy downpours.

    A yellow alert has been issued for two districts tomorrow (October 5, 2024), covering Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The forecast predicts isolated heavy rainfall, with expected precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, which qualifies as heavy rainfall according to meteorological standards.

    The yellow alerts for various districts are as follows:

    04/10/2024: Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram
    05/10/2024: Idukki, Malappuram
    06/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    07/10/2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

