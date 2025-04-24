Thrissur native Jain Kurian, who was trapped in a Russian mercenary group under false job promises, has returned to India after months of captivity and injury. He was wounded in a drone strike and treated in Russia.

Thrissur: Jain Kurian from Wadakkanchery, who was injured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, has safely reached New Delhi and informed his family that he will be arriving home later today. He had been undergoing treatment for facial injuries sustained in a war zone three months ago.

Despite the expiry of his contract, attempts were reportedly made to redeploy Jain to the warfront, a move that was halted only after the issue received media attention. His mother, Jessy, expressed gratitude to everyone who helped secure his release.

According to her, Jain called early in the morning, around 5:30 AM, upon reaching Delhi. He will soon land at Cochin Airport.

However, she also expressed sorrow over the fact that the body of Binil Babu, who had traveled with Jain to Russia, has not yet been repatriated.

Both Jain and Binil had fallen victim to job fraud. They had traveled to Russia last April, lured by promises of electrician jobs. A Malayali agent in Russia is said to have deceived them and placed them in the mercenary group instead.

Binil was killed in a drone attack in January while he and Jain were at the war front. Jain informed Binil’s family about locating his body while accompanying a second group of soldiers. Jain was also injured in a subsequent drone strike and received medical treatment.

Jain’s one-year contract with the Russian army officially ended on April 14. He had expressed concerns about his contract being extended without his consent. After months of anxiety and pressure from his family, Jain has finally been released and is on his way home.