    Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad

    Three students got caught in the strong currents while bathing in the Karimpuzha River in Palakkad. Though they were rushed to a private hospital in Vattambalam, their lives could not be saved.

    Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Palakkad: In a heartbreaking incident, three students who were rescued from drowning in the Karimpuzha River, a significant tributary of the Bharathapuzha (Nila) River, tragically passed away at a private hospital in Vattambalam. The deceased individuals are Badusha (20), son of Shamsudeen from Koduvallippuram, Riswana (17), daughter of the late Musthafa from Cheruppulassery, and Deema Mehba (20), daughter of Aboobacker from Mannarkkad.

    The tragic incident occurred when the trio, who are relatives, got caught in the strong currents while bathing in the river ghat near the farmland belonging to Badusha's father. The accident occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday (April 13).

    When people heard the children's screams, they rushed to the scene and took them to the nearest hospital. Two of them, Riswana and Deena Mehaba, were pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday, and Badusha died early on Friday morning.

    Riswana was a Plus One student at Thrikkaderi Higher Secondary School and Deena Mehba was studying final year BSC Maths at Mannarkkad Najath Arts & Science College.
     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
    Hatia-Ernakulam Express train's name plate translates Hatia to 'murder' in Malayalam; Picture goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala: Decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj to be dismantled at Azhikkal port in Kannur

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

    Hatia-Ernakulam Express train's name plate translates Hatia to 'murder' in Malayalam; Picture goes viral

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG killed game in second half, says Bengaluru FC's Zaragoza after defeat (WATCH)

    Meet Gopichand Thotakura, the first Indian to venture into space as tourist with Blue Origin

    Relief for Karnataka residents: Bengaluru among other districts likely to expeience rainfall this evening

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

