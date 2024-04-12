Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad

Three students got caught in the strong currents while bathing in the Karimpuzha River in Palakkad. Though they were rushed to a private hospital in Vattambalam, their lives could not be saved.

Palakkad: In a heartbreaking incident, three students who were rescued from drowning in the Karimpuzha River, a significant tributary of the Bharathapuzha (Nila) River, tragically passed away at a private hospital in Vattambalam. The deceased individuals are Badusha (20), son of Shamsudeen from Koduvallippuram, Riswana (17), daughter of the late Musthafa from Cheruppulassery, and Deema Mehba (20), daughter of Aboobacker from Mannarkkad.

The tragic incident occurred when the trio, who are relatives, got caught in the strong currents while bathing in the river ghat near the farmland belonging to Badusha's father. The accident occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday (April 13).

When people heard the children's screams, they rushed to the scene and took them to the nearest hospital. Two of them, Riswana and Deena Mehaba, were pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday, and Badusha died early on Friday morning.

Riswana was a Plus One student at Thrikkaderi Higher Secondary School and Deena Mehba was studying final year BSC Maths at Mannarkkad Najath Arts & Science College.

