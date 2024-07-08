Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi

    A tragic incident occurred at Edappally railway station where a 17-year-old boy, Antony Jose, was electrocuted after climbing on top of a goods train. He suffered severe burns and was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 7:30 pm on Sunday (July 7).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    Kochi: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted after climbing on top of a stationary goods train at Edappally railway station, police reported on Sunday (July 7). The victim, Antony Jose from Edappally, came into contact with live power lines above the track, authorities said.

    After the incident, Antony was immediately taken to a private hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries around 7:30 pm.

    While Antony's friends passed under the train, he was the only one to cross over to the other side. He suffered 90 per cent burns. Antony was admitted to Ernakulam EMC Hospital but unfortunately passed away.

    "A group of local boys, including Antony Jose, were crossing the railway tracks at the station. While the others went beneath the train, Jose climbed on top of the goods train coach using one of its ladders. As he reached the top, he was electrocuted and suffered 90 percent burn injuries," a police official stated.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
