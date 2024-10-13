Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train in Kerala's Kozhikode railway station; one held

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A passenger died after falling from the Mangaluru-Kochuveli train at Kozhikode railway station shortly after its departure on Saturday (Oct 12). The body has been transferred to the medical college morgue for further examination.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A Tamil Nadu resident died after falling from a Mangaluru-Kochuveli special train at Kozhikode railway station. Sources indicate that the man was sitting near the door of an AC compartment when the incident occurred at 11:15 pm on Saturday. Police have arrested a man from Kannur in connection with the case, suspecting foul play and treating it as a potential murder investigation. The deceased is Saravanan (25), a native of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

    The person, who was seated near the AC compartment's door, met with the accident right after the train departed the station. Other passengers pulled the emergency chain to stop the train, but Saravanan got trapped between the train and the platform. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The body has since been moved to the medical college morgue.

    Further details are awaited.
     

