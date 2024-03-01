Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram

The KimsHealth Centre for Robotic Joint Replacement was launched at a time when the use of technology in the field of treatment is most needed and is appropriate for usage by the general public, according to Dr. MI Sahadullah, Chairman and Managing Director of KimsHealth.

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Shashi Tharoor MP has inaugurated a state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit set up for knee replacement surgery at KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram. He said that robotic surgery technology is a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, bringing unparalleled precision and safety in surgical procedures. He further congratulated KIMSHealth for its efforts in making state-of-the-art treatments available to common people.

The KimsHealth Centre for Robotic Joint Replacement was launched at a time when the use of technology in the field of treatment is most needed and is appropriate for usage by the general public, according to Dr. MI Sahadullah, Chairman and Managing Director of KimsHealth.

The bone structure varies from person to person. This state-of-the-art robotic system allows the doctor to analyze the three-dimensional CT images of the patient's bones before surgery and plan the surgery more precisely according to the patient's condition. Also, the risk of infection in robotic surgery is very low as it uses relatively fewer instruments than conventional surgery.

The orthopedics and trauma department's group coordinator and senior specialist, Dr. Muhammad Nazir, emphasized the advantages of totally robotic technology in inpatient rehabilitation. He claimed that this cutting-edge technology makes it easier for patients to quickly return to their regular lives. With a robotics-focused medical staff at its disposal, KimsHeal guarantees thorough care even during operations. Dr. Nazir reported that eight surgeries using this technology have been completed successfully thus far.

