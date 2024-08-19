Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: SLBC announces 1 year moratorium on loan repayments for Wayanad landslide survivors

    The State Level Bankers' Committee in Thiruvananthapuram has announced a one-year moratorium on loan repayments for those affected by the Wayanad landslides. Banks will review accounts of families who suffered fatalities and consider writing off loans. 

     

     

     

    Kerala: SLBC announces 1 year moratorium on loan repayments for Wayanad landslide survivors dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the devastating landslides in Wayanad, a one-year moratorium on loan repayments has been declared for affected individuals. This decision was made during a meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee in Thiruvananthapuram today (Aug 19). 

    Also Read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides

    The banks will review the accounts of families who suffered fatalities and decide on writing off their loans. Recommendations have been made to waive the loans of families who lost loved ones and those who lost their primary breadwinners. However, the committee does not have the authority to completely waive off loans. Additionally, banks have been advised to write off loans taken by farmers who lost their crops and land. 

    Agricultural loans will have a five-year moratorium, with the first year being interest-free. This relief measure may also be extended to small-scale entrepreneurs. The majority of loans were provided by Gramin Bank, with a total of 12 banks having outstanding loans to landslide-affected survivors, amounting to Rs 35.32 crore. In that, 2460 people who have taken agricultural loans worth Rs 19.81 crore. 245 small entrepreneurs have taken loans worth Rs 3.4 crore.

    Also Read: Hema Committee report OUT; shocking details on sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry EXPOSED!

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides

    Hema Committee report OUT; details on widespread sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry comes to light dmn

    Hema Committee report OUT; shocking details on sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry EXPOSED!

    Kerala: Family of 25-year-old missing sailor from Alappuzha Vishnu Babu to move HC seeking intervention to locate him anr

    Kerala: Family of 25-year-old missing sailor to move HC seeking intervention to locate him

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released on August 19 after HC dismisses plea dmn

    Kerala: HC dismisses Ranjini's plea, Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released today

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount dmn

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide survivor gets relief as Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    Recent Stories

    Trademark doesn't give exclusive rights over 'Shree Ram' name, rules Ahmedabad court anr

    Trademark doesn't give exclusive rights over 'Shree Ram' name, rules Ahmedabad court

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected vkp

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

    Aishwarya Rai brother opens up about their relationship here's what he disliked about her RBA

    Aishwarya Rai’s brother opens up about their relationship. Here's what he dislikes about her

    Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbeat; could weight upto 100 gms snt

    Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbreak; could weigh upto 100 gms

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club vkp

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon