Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: SIT to act on key 20 witnesses from Hema Committee report over sexual assault cases in film industry

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry has identified over 20 key witness statements from the Hema Committee report that could serve as crucial evidence for potential legal action.

    Kerala: SIT to act on key 20 witnesses from Hema Committee report over sexual assault cases in film industry anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry has identified over 20 key witness statements from the Hema Committee report that could serve as crucial evidence, potentially leading to legal action. Most of these individuals will be contacted directly within the next ten days. Legal action will be initiated based on the statements of those who wish to proceed, with cases being filed by October 3.

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint

    The SIT intends to reach out to most of the witnesses within the next ten days, and cases will be filed with the survivors' consent.

    The Kerala government has released only 296 pages from the 3,896-page Hema Committee report in response to RTI requests. The help of the State Cultural Affairs Department or the Hema Committee members who prepared the report will be sought to trace those who have not disclosed their full name and address. 

    The investigating officers have reviewed these pages in parts, and it has been decided that female officers will read all the statements within the next three days. After this, 20 individuals deemed important will be contacted in the first phase, and the remaining will be approached in the second phase. Legal action will be taken based on the preferences of those who provided the statements, after consulting them regarding their willingness to proceed.

    In 2019, the Kerala government established the Justice Hema Committee to examine the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. This initiative came in response to a petition filed by the Women in Cinema Collective, following the 2017 actor assault case.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case dmn

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets dmn

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan dmn

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan

    Kerala: Viral video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations wearing shoes inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Kerala: 15000 kms of road upgraded in 3 point 5 years years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas anr

    Kerala: 15,000 kms of road upgraded in 3.5 years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas

    Recent Stories

    Citadel season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns to set as Nadia; shares BTS tour of sets - WATCH ATG

    Citadel season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns to set as Nadia; shares BTS tour of sets - WATCH

    Bengaluru BMRCL completes trial run between Nagasandra Madavara likely to begin operations from October vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL completes trial run between Nagasandra-Madavara, likely to begin operations from October

    Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details AJR

    Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details

    Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, father of Himesh Reshammiya passes away aged 87; Read on ATG

    Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, father of Himesh Reshammiya passes away aged 87; Read on

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 19: Check price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 19: Check price of 10gm gold here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon