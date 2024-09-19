Kerala: SIT to act on key 20 witnesses from Hema Committee report over sexual assault cases in film industry

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry has identified over 20 key witness statements from the Hema Committee report that could serve as crucial evidence for potential legal action.

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry has identified over 20 key witness statements from the Hema Committee report that could serve as crucial evidence, potentially leading to legal action. Most of these individuals will be contacted directly within the next ten days. Legal action will be initiated based on the statements of those who wish to proceed, with cases being filed by October 3.

The SIT intends to reach out to most of the witnesses within the next ten days, and cases will be filed with the survivors' consent.

The Kerala government has released only 296 pages from the 3,896-page Hema Committee report in response to RTI requests. The help of the State Cultural Affairs Department or the Hema Committee members who prepared the report will be sought to trace those who have not disclosed their full name and address.

The investigating officers have reviewed these pages in parts, and it has been decided that female officers will read all the statements within the next three days. After this, 20 individuals deemed important will be contacted in the first phase, and the remaining will be approached in the second phase. Legal action will be taken based on the preferences of those who provided the statements, after consulting them regarding their willingness to proceed.

In 2019, the Kerala government established the Justice Hema Committee to examine the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. This initiative came in response to a petition filed by the Women in Cinema Collective, following the 2017 actor assault case.



