Kerala SHOCKER: Man's ear severed while trying to resolve quarrel in Thiruvananthapuram

A 31-year-old man named Rahul Raj attempted to mediate a dispute involving his acquaintance Vivek and two other men over a loan in Thiruvananthapuram. During the altercation, Vivek, aided by his friend Shabu, attacked Rahul with a machete, severing his left ear.

Thiruvananthapuram: In an appalling incident, in Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, a 31-year-old man suffered the loss of his left ear when he tried to intervene and settle a dispute involving his acquaintance. Rahul Raj, the victim, also suffered fractures on his fingers during the altercation. His severed ear was successfully reattached later in the evening at the Medical College Hospital.

Vivek (37) was apprehended by the Vattiyoorkavu police and presented before a court, facing charges under Sections 308 (attempted culpable homicide), 324 (voluntary causing hurt with a weapon), 294-b (abuse), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Rahul responded to the commotion by arriving at Vivek's residence, where Vivek and his friend Shabu were embroiled in a dispute with two individuals over a loan. Rahul attempted to mediate and defuse the situation, but Vivek opposed his intervention and assaulted him with a machete.

As per the police report, Shabu held Rahul from behind, immobilizing him, while Vivek proceeded to sever his ear with a machete. Following the incident, Shabu has fled the scene and is currently at large, prompting law enforcement to escalate efforts to locate him. Meanwhile, Vivek has lodged a complaint against Rahul and two others for allegedly trespassing into his residence.



