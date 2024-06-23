Kerala: Several injured after private bus rams into traffic signal and overturns in Kochi

A private bus accident in Madavana, Kochi leaves a biker critically injured after the bus overturned following a collision with a traffic signal. At least 8 people have suffered injuries.

Kochi: A private bus overturned after colliding with a traffic signal at Madavana in Kochi on Sunday (June 23). Reports indicate the accident occurred when the speeding bus lost control and skidded off the rain-soaked road. According to reports, a bike rider was trapped under the bus in the accident and is currently in critical condition. At least 8 people suffered injuries in the mishap and were admitted to the Lakeshore Hospital.

Locals said that the bus skidded off the road when the driver abruptly applied the brakes upon seeing the red signal. Initially, the bus collided with the traffic signal, and then its rear struck a biker who was waiting at the signal. Subsequently, the bus overturned, resulting in the bike rider being trapped underneath it.

Police and locals are conducting rescue operations at the spot. The bus was en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru.

(More details are awaited...)



