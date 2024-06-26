Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Second-year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College

    A second-year MBBS student, Vishnu, was found hanging in his room at Palakkad Medical College. His classmates found him hanging at around 11 pm on Tuesday (June 25).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Palakkad: A second-year MBBS student, identified as Vishnu, was found hanging in his room around on Tuesday (June 25) in Palakkad Medical College. His classmates discovered him after returning from dinner at 11 pm and immediately rushed him to the hospital, however, his life could not be saved. 

    The initial conclusion of the police is that Vishnu had mental health issues. 

    Further details are awaited...

     

    Man arrested for attempted murder of tribal woman in Attapadi; Mental illness suspected

    A young man, Selvaraj from Tuva, Tamil Nadu, was arrested for attempting to kill a 55-year-old tribal woman named Chinnamma in Attapadi. The incident occurred around 3 pm at Attapadi Vattalaki. Selvaraj allegedly tried to slit Chinnamma's throat with a knife while she was cutting grass in the forest. The police and the forest department were involved in the arrest of the accused.

    Chinnamma was promptly taken to the hospital by nearby residents who heard the noise. She received eight stitches on her neck, and fortunately, her injury is not severe. After attacking Chinnamma, Selvaraj fled into the forest but was apprehended after an extensive search. Initial assessments suggest that Selvaraj may be suffering from mental illness.
     

