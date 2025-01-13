Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read

On Makaravilakku Day, strict regulations will be in place for pilgrims, including restrictions on trekking from Pamba to Sannidhanam after 10 a.m. and limited access to the sacred 18 steps. Pilgrims can ascend the steps only after the Thiruvabharanam procession and Deeparadhana ceremony.

Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow january 14 2025; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: On Makaravilakku Day (Tuesday), restrictions have been imposed on pilgrims' trekking and ascent of the sacred 18 steps for darshan. After 10 a.m., pilgrims will not be allowed to proceed from Pamba to Sannidhanam. The temple doors will close at 1 p.m. following the afternoon puja. Pilgrims will be permitted to climb the 18 steps only after the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) procession arrives at Sannidhanam, followed by the Deeparadhana (lamp ceremony) and Makara Jyothi sighting.

What is Makara Vilakku?

Makara Vilakku is a significant annual festival celebrated at the renowned Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. It takes place on the first day of the Makara month, which aligns with January in the Gregorian calendar, and coincides with the nationwide observance of Makara Sankranti. On this sacred occasion, thousands of devotees from across India gather at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku darshan. The festival's most important moment is the appearance of the Makara Jyothi, a celestial light that is believed to be a divine sign.

Strict restrictions have also been placed on access to the sopanam (the pathway leading to the sanctum sanctorum) after noon. During the Thiruvabharanam procession and the Deeparadhana ceremony, only individuals with special passes signed by the Devaswom Vigilance SP will be allowed entry to the temple premises. After the Makara Jyothi sighting, pilgrims will be allowed to ascend the 18 steps, and they will also have the opportunity to view the sacred ornaments being adorned on the deity by approaching through the northern gate to the sopanam.

On Tuesday evening, pilgrims will not be allowed to travel from Pullumedu to Sannidhanam. Night travel through wildlife routes will not be permitted. After viewing the Makaravilakku, pilgrims must return to their accommodation (Sathram) and will be allowed to proceed to Sannidhanam only the following morning.

From Sabarimala to Pullumedu, travel will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. After the Makarajyothi sighting, special measures have been put in place by the police and the Forest Department to prevent any pilgrims from attempting to proceed to Sannidhanam. These arrangements are made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, taking into account the risks associated with wildlife and the terrain.

Pilgrims should pay attention to the designated areas when viewing the Makara Jyothi. The following locations are allowed for the darshan: Attathodu, Attathodu Padinjaru Colony, Elavunkal, Nellimala, and Ayyanmala in Nilakkal. In Pamba, the permitted viewing spots include Hilltop, Hilltop Middle Section, and Valeeyanavattom. 

Timings:

1. Only those with virtual queue bookings and spot bookings will be allowed to travel from Nilakkal to Pamba today and tomorrow (13th and 14th).

2. From 7:30 a.m. on the 14th, traffic restrictions will be enforced in Nilakkal. Vehicles will be allowed to travel from Nilakkal to Pamba only until 10 a.m.

3. Pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Pamba to Sannidhanam only until 12 p.m. (from the time the Thiruvabharanam procession reaches Valiyanavattom).

4. After the Thiruvabharanam procession reaches Saramkuthi (around 5:30 p.m.), pilgrims will only be allowed to travel from Pamba to Sannidhanam.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer anr

Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer

Pathanamthitta Rape Case of dalit athlete: Cops take action to repatriate accused abroad; 28 arrested so far anr

Pathanamthitta Rape Case: Cops take action to repatriate accused abroad; 28 arrested so far

Lionel Messi led Argentina team to arrive in Kerala on October 25 for friendly matches, fan interaction dmn

Lionel Messi led Argentina team to arrive in Kerala on October 25 for friendly matches, fan interaction

Kerala: Centre Accuses CMRL of Rs 185 crore corruption, submits SFIO findings to Delhi HC dmn

Kerala: Centre accuses CMRL of Rs 185 crore corruption, submits SFIO findings to Delhi HC

Honey Rose files complaint against activist Rahul Easwar accusing him of orchestrating online harassment dmn

Honey Rose files complaint against activist Rahul Easwar accusing him of orchestrating online harassment

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon