Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read

Pathanamthitta: On Makaravilakku Day (Tuesday), restrictions have been imposed on pilgrims' trekking and ascent of the sacred 18 steps for darshan. After 10 a.m., pilgrims will not be allowed to proceed from Pamba to Sannidhanam. The temple doors will close at 1 p.m. following the afternoon puja. Pilgrims will be permitted to climb the 18 steps only after the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) procession arrives at Sannidhanam, followed by the Deeparadhana (lamp ceremony) and Makara Jyothi sighting.

What is Makara Vilakku?

Makara Vilakku is a significant annual festival celebrated at the renowned Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. It takes place on the first day of the Makara month, which aligns with January in the Gregorian calendar, and coincides with the nationwide observance of Makara Sankranti. On this sacred occasion, thousands of devotees from across India gather at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku darshan. The festival's most important moment is the appearance of the Makara Jyothi, a celestial light that is believed to be a divine sign.

Strict restrictions have also been placed on access to the sopanam (the pathway leading to the sanctum sanctorum) after noon. During the Thiruvabharanam procession and the Deeparadhana ceremony, only individuals with special passes signed by the Devaswom Vigilance SP will be allowed entry to the temple premises. After the Makara Jyothi sighting, pilgrims will be allowed to ascend the 18 steps, and they will also have the opportunity to view the sacred ornaments being adorned on the deity by approaching through the northern gate to the sopanam.

On Tuesday evening, pilgrims will not be allowed to travel from Pullumedu to Sannidhanam. Night travel through wildlife routes will not be permitted. After viewing the Makaravilakku, pilgrims must return to their accommodation (Sathram) and will be allowed to proceed to Sannidhanam only the following morning.

From Sabarimala to Pullumedu, travel will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. After the Makarajyothi sighting, special measures have been put in place by the police and the Forest Department to prevent any pilgrims from attempting to proceed to Sannidhanam. These arrangements are made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, taking into account the risks associated with wildlife and the terrain.

Pilgrims should pay attention to the designated areas when viewing the Makara Jyothi. The following locations are allowed for the darshan: Attathodu, Attathodu Padinjaru Colony, Elavunkal, Nellimala, and Ayyanmala in Nilakkal. In Pamba, the permitted viewing spots include Hilltop, Hilltop Middle Section, and Valeeyanavattom.

Timings:

1. Only those with virtual queue bookings and spot bookings will be allowed to travel from Nilakkal to Pamba today and tomorrow (13th and 14th).

2. From 7:30 a.m. on the 14th, traffic restrictions will be enforced in Nilakkal. Vehicles will be allowed to travel from Nilakkal to Pamba only until 10 a.m.

3. Pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Pamba to Sannidhanam only until 12 p.m. (from the time the Thiruvabharanam procession reaches Valiyanavattom).

4. After the Thiruvabharanam procession reaches Saramkuthi (around 5:30 p.m.), pilgrims will only be allowed to travel from Pamba to Sannidhanam.



