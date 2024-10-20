Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan turns 101

    V.S. Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran CPI(M) leader was born on October 20, 1923. He faced challenging circumstances from a young age, which shaped his resilient character and commitment to social justice. Rising through the ranks of the Communist Party, he became known for his dedication to fighting corruption and championing workers' rights.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Kerala's revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, turned 101 today (Oct 20). Though he has been absent from public life for the past five years due to health issues, the people of Kerala still hold him close to their hearts. As the party faces challenges arising from prolonged governance, many remember the active political days of V.S. Achuthanandan, symbolized by his steadfast leadership.

    In Kerala politics, comrade V.S. Achuthanandan is synonymous with resilience. A leader of unmatched dedication, he played a pivotal role in building the communist movement through a life filled with sacrifices. His ability to overcome severe hardships from childhood made him a person who never conformed to any situation. He fearlessly fought against corruption and battled against inequality. Through countless workers' movements and his legendary involvement in the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, he earned a lasting place in the hearts of the people of Kerala.

    In his later years, as his party experienced a significant shift towards capitalism and yielded to the influences of liberal forces, he became increasingly isolated, witnessing his supporters leave him one by one to align with the party's new political dynamics. Nevertheless, he remained steadfast in his convictions. As the sole leader among 32 who left the CPI national council over ideological disagreements to establish the Communist Party of India (Marxist), he continued to uphold his beliefs with pride, remaining undeterred by the evolving political landscape.

    Through resilience and determination, he became a towering figure in CPI(M) politics. The two decades of the V.S.-Pinarayi rivalry are marked as significant milestones in the party's history. Even as the party moved in one direction, V.S. never wavered. He firmly opposed the rightward shifts in the party he helped create and challenged the systemic decay within its structure. Throughout this struggle, the people of Kerala stood by V.S. Achuthanandan.

    He has not recovered from the physical disabilities caused by a stroke that occurred on the night of October 25, 2019. Described as Kerala's Fidel Castro by late Sitaram Yechury, V.S. Achuthanandan continues to command attention with his incisive words, even among political adversaries.

    The claim that the ruling party has been corrupted by power, along with allegations related to gold smuggling and gold theft, has placed the party in a challenging position, often giving the opposition an advantage. Many are reflecting on how different things might have been if V.S. Achuthanandan had remained active. As the party navigates through another conference season, it coincides with the 101st birthday of Kerala's struggle for justice and history.

