    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) reported a decrease in road accident deaths in the state, with fatalities dropping from 4,317 in 2022 to 4,010 in 2023, marking a significant reduction.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) reported a decrease in the number of road accident deaths in the state, with accidental deaths dropping to 4,010 in 2023 from 4,317 in 2022. The implementation of AI cameras has contributed to this decline in fatalities. Additionally, the MVD noted a promising trend in increased usage of life-saving devices such as helmets and seat belts by the public.

    What MVD has to say?

    The road accident figures for 2023 reveal a significant decrease in accidental deaths from 4,317 in 2022 to 4,010, marking a reduction of 307 deaths or 7.2 percent. This reduction is particularly noteworthy when compared to the figures from previous years: 4,303 deaths in 2018, 4,440 in 2019, 2,979 in 2020, and 3,429 in 2021 (the years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic), and 4,317 in 2022.

    It is also noteworthy that such a decrease occurred despite an increase in the number of vehicles, which rose from one crore and forty lakh at the beginning of 2020 to close to one and three-quarter crore. The implementation of AI cameras, introduced in the middle of last year, has significantly contributed to the reduction in accidental deaths. Additionally, the enforcement and road safety initiatives conducted by departments such as the Motor Vehicle Department have played a crucial role in reducing accidents.

    It is encouraging to note that many people have embraced life-saving measures such as wearing helmets and seat belts. This demonstrates a positive shift towards prioritizing safety on the roads. It is evident that by working together, we can further reduce accidents and fatalities. Therefore, we urge the full cooperation and support of the entire community in our efforts to enhance road safety and save lives.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
