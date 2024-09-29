Kerala ranks first in Urban Governance Index 2024

Kerala leads the Urban Governance Index (UGI) 2024 with a score of 59.31%, marking a significant rise from its 2020 ranking. A two-year study by the Praja Foundation attributes Kerala's progress to the inclusion of new cities and key urban governance reforms.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has claimed the top position in urban governance, leading the Urban Governance Index (UGI) 2024, as revealed by a comprehensive two-year study conducted by the Praja Foundation. The study, which evaluated several Indian cities, tracked progress, developments, and policy shifts across 42 UGI indicators. Kerala achieved an overall UGI score of 59.31%, a significant improvement from its 2020 performance when it ranked 4th with a score of 48.77%. This notable progress is attributed to the inclusion of additional cities and key reforms that have bolstered the state's urban governance framework.

Kerala excelled in two key areas: Empowered City Elected Representatives and Legislative Structure, scoring 18.63/30, and Fiscal Empowerment, with a score of 23.22/30. Significantly, Kerala is among just four states (along with Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Odisha) that require every councillor to participate in at least one deliberative committee, promoting inclusive decision-making across the board.

Kerala is also among nine states and one Union Territory (Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal) that have empowered local governments with independent authority to introduce new taxes or charges and revise tax rates under their Municipal Acts. Additionally, Kerala is one of 13 states where municipal laws require budgets and accounts to be publicly published, enhancing transparency in governance.

A distinctive feature of Kerala’s governance model is that Mayors are empowered to write the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of the Commissioner (referred to as the Secretary), increasing the accountability of the executive branch within local government. Additionally, Kerala's municipal laws mandate that every councillor participates in at least one subject or standing committee, reinforcing the state's commitment to participatory governance.

Despite Kerala's strong performance in fiscal empowerment, the report pointed out areas for improvement, particularly in increasing the autonomy of city administrations. Strengthening this aspect could further enhance the effectiveness of urban governance in the state.

The average Urban Governance Index (UGI) score for the 28 states, 2 Union Territories, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi was 39.70%. Kerala emerged as the leader, outperforming its peers in urban governance. Other top-ranking states included Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, while Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, and Punjab ranked at the bottom.

