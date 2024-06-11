Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts amid heavy rainfall

    Kerala Rain Update: The IMD has sounded an orange alert in 2 districts- Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday (June 11). Heavy rain is likely to continue in the state due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rain due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. A yellow alert has also been issued for seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

    An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

     Heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall(12cm to 20cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 12th June and heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 11th June, said a bulletin from the IMD.

    Orange alert 

    11-06-2024: Kannur, Kasaragod
    12-06-2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

    Yellow alert 

    10-06-2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    11-06-2024: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
    12-06-2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

