Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts amid heavy rainfall

Kerala Rain Update: The IMD has sounded an orange alert in 2 districts- Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday (June 11). Heavy rain is likely to continue in the state due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada.

Thiruvananthapuram: As several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rain due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. A yellow alert has also been issued for seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall(12cm to 20cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 12th June and heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 11th June, said a bulletin from the IMD.

Orange alert

11-06-2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

12-06-2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert

10-06-2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

11-06-2024: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

12-06-2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

