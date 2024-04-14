Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in five districts on Vishu; Check

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in five districts amid the scorching heat on Sunday (April 14). Rainfall is expected today in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. At the same time, the IMD has informed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala in the coming hours and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 km per hour.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are also likely to experience light rain on Monday (April 15). On April 16, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will receive rain. The weather department has predicted light rain in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on April 17.

Meanwhile, on April 17, Kerala is likely to experience extreme heat. A yellow alert has been declared in 11 districts. Palakkad is likely to experience 39 degrees Celsius, Thrissur with 38 degrees Celsius, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts with 37 degrees Celsius, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts with 36 degrees Celsius. Due to high temperature and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas are likely to experience hot and humid weather from 13th to 17th April 2024.

