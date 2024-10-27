Kerala: Police delay interrogation of PP Divya in Kannur ADM death case even after 11 days

In the ADM Naveen Babu suicide investigation, authorities have stated they will not detain accused P.P. Divya until a decision is made on her anticipatory bail application, which the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court is expected to announce on Tuesday. Sources suggest Divya will avoid appearing before the investigation team until then.

First Published Oct 27, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

Kannur: In the ADM Naveen Babu suicide case, police have stated that no arrest will be made against the accused, P.P. Divya until the verdict on her anticipatory bail application is issued. The Principal Sessions Court in Thalassery is expected to announce its decision on Tuesday. Sources close to Divya have also indicated that she will not appear before the investigation team until her anticipatory bail is decided.

Although statements have been recorded from a range of officials, from the Collector to District Panchayat office staff, the police have not yet questioned or taken the most crucial statement from the former District Panchayat President, despite eleven days have passed. It is reported that Divya sought medical treatment yesterday due to health issues. Meanwhile, after the court’s decision on Tuesday, the Kannur District Committee may consider disciplinary action against Divya, with leadership meetings scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, T.V. Prasanth, who complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the official’s corruption was suspended from his job at the state-run Kannur Medical College hospital on Saturday (Oct 26).

Following the ADM's suicide, reports surfaced revealing that Prasanth had previously lodged a complaint with CM Vijayan, stating he received the NOC for a petrol pump he applied for in Kannur only after paying a bribe of Rs 98,500 to Babu.

Prasanth, an electrician at the hospital, was suspended following a Health Department report indicating he breached regulations prohibiting government employees from engaging in business activities.

The alleged reason behind Naveen Babu's drastic decision stemmed from an incident at his farewell function on October 14. Following his transfer to Pathanamthitta, his hometown, before his upcoming retirement, CPI-M leader P.P. Divya, who was also the Kannur district panchayat president, reportedly attended uninvited and criticized him in her address. During her speech, Divya claimed someone had approached her to intercede with the ADM regarding approval for a petrol pump, which, according to her, the official had repeatedly delayed despite multiple requests.

Following the official's tragic suicide, which ignited public outcry, the CPI-M asked Divya to resign. Police registered a case against her, leading her to go into hiding. The Kannur court is expected to announce its decision on her pre-arrest bail request on Tuesday.

It has also come to light that Prasanth, linked to the case, works with Divya's husband at the state-run medical college in Kannur. Additionally, questions have arisen regarding how Prasanth, an electrician by profession, was able to establish a petrol pump.

