Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3 to12 this year

The Kerala Education Department has announced the Onam examination schedule (Sept 3-12) and a support plan for 8th-class students who don't meet the minimum marks.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Education Department has declared the schedule for the upcoming Onam examination, which will take place from September 3 to 12. Students who fail to achieve the minimum required marks in the 8th class will be offered a bridge course, followed by a re-examination within a two-week period.

Along with the Onam examination dates, the Education Department has also announced the dates and venues for the State School Arts Festival, School Olympics, and Science Fair. The State School Arts Festival (Kalolsavam) will be held from December 3 to 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. The School Olympics will take place from November 4 to 11 in Ernakulam district. The Science Fair will be held from November 14 to 17 in Alappuzha district.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has decided that students in Class 8 will no longer have an 'all pass' and minimum marks will be required to pass the examination. This rule will also be applied to Class 9 from next year. The cabinet meeting approved this decision, which was recommended by the Education Conclave. To pass written exams, students must score at least 30% in each subject.

Amidst concerns that lenient marking and universal plus grades are compromising educational standards, the state government held an Education Conclave meeting.

