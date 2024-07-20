Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Nipah virus has been confirmed in Kerala for the fifth time in six years, with a 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad Panchayat in Malappuram currently receiving treatment. Restrictions have been imposed in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats. There are 214 individuals under observation, with 60 categorized as high-risk.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 9:09 PM IST

    Malappuram: Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, said on Saturday (July 20) that a 14-year-old boy from Perinthalmanna has preliminarily tested positive for Nipah virus at a Kozhikode lab. While the initial result suggests an infection, the state is awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which is conducting further tests to confirm the diagnosis.

    The infected 14-year-old boy is receiving medical care at a hospital in Kozhikode, and the government, under the guidance of Minister Veena George, is diligently tracing and gathering information on all individuals who have come into contact with him. Moreover, a control room has been set up in the district to coordinate and monitor the situation.

    Restrictions have been imposed in the Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats. Currently, 214 individuals are under observation, with 60 classified as high-risk.
    The state is anxiously awaiting the results from the Pune virology lab, which are expected to confirm the diagnosis on Sunday afternoon. The minister reported that the child's condition has taken a critical turn, necessitating a transfer from a private hospital in Perinthalmanna to a specialized medical facility in Kozhikode, where the boy is receiving intensive care.

    The child's health began to deteriorate five days ago, starting with a fever that prompted a visit to a pediatrician in Malappuram. As the fever persisted, he was admitted to a nearby private hospital, and later transferred to Moulana Hospital in Perinthalmanna and then to another private hospital in Kozhikode as his condition continued to worsen. Currently, the child's parents and uncle are under close medical surveillance, in accordance with the health department's guidelines.

    Kerala has a history of Nipah virus outbreaks, dating back to 2018 when 18 cases were reported in Kozhikode and Malappuram, resulting in 17 fatalities. The state has since experienced recurring outbreaks, with cases reported in 2019, 2021, and 2023. The 2021 outbreak claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, while the 2023 outbreak saw six cases, with two fatalities. 

    Following the confirmation of Nipah, the Health Department opened a control cell in Malappuram. 

    NIPAH Control Room Nos:

    0483-2732010
    0483-2732050
    0483-2732060
    0483-2732090

    What is the Nipah Virus?

    Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus that transmits from animals to humans and can also spread through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. Infected individuals may experience a range of symptoms, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals, such as bats and pigs leading to significant economic losses for farmers.
     


     

