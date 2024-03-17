Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar rubbishes UDF's allegation on business links with CPM leader EP Jayarajan

    Union Minister and NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram for Lok Sabha election Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed Opposition leader V D Satheesan's allegations regarding business links with LDF convenor EP Jayarajan.

    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    MoS and NDA candidate of Thiruvananthapuram constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday (Mar 17) denied the allegations made by Opposition leader V D Satheesan regarding business links with LDF convener EP Jayarajan. The Union Minister stated that he has never met the left leader and clarified that he will not focus on such allegations and that he is giving priority only to the development agenda. 

    VD Satheesan alleged that EP Jayarajan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were involved in a business deal. 

    EP Jayarajan also dismissed the UDF's rumours about his business links with the BJP leader. He also dared opposition leader VD Satheesan to substantiate the accusations made against him. He stated that the Congress leader should conduct himself in line with his position. Jayarajan further asserted that he was ready to relinquish everything to Satheesan if the latter could substantiate his allegations.

    “Let Satheesan come with stamp paper. I will donate everything to him if he proves my wife and I have businesses… I am not a businessman like Satheesan… I have seen Rajeev Chandrasekhar only in pictures and not in person,” Jayarajan said.

    Congress claimed that Nirmaya, a company owned by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, entered into an agreement with EP Jayarajan for the management of Vaidekam Ayurveda resort, owned by the family of the CPM leader.
     

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
