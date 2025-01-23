Kerala lottery's Rs 20 cr Christmas-New Year bumper lottery sales soar, nearly 34 lakh tickets sold

Thiruvananthapuram: With just 13 days remaining for the draw, the Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery tickets of the Kerala State Lottery are witnessing record-breaking sales this year. Out of the 40 lakh tickets distributed for sale, an impressive 33,78,990 tickets have already been sold. Compared to last year's Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery, around 11 lakh more tickets have been sold this time.

Currently, Palakkad district leads the sales with 6,95,650 tickets sold, followed by Thiruvananthapuram in second place with 3,92,290 tickets. Thrissur district holds the third spot with 3,60,280 tickets sold. Priced at ₹400 each, the Christmas-New Year Bumper offers a grand first prize of ₹20 crore.

The second prize of the Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery will award ₹1 crore each to 20 winners. The third prize offers ₹10 lakh each to 30 winners, with three winners from each series. For the fourth prize, ₹3 lakh each will be awarded to 20 winners, with two winners from each series. Similarly, the fifth prize grants ₹2 lakh each to 20 winners, with two winners per series. The draw is scheduled to take place on February 5 at 2 PM.

Latest Videos