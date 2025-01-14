Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 450 January 14 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-450: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-450: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Sthree Sakthi SS-450 Result“ on Tuesday (Jan 14). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 450 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 450 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SV 641769

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SS 752115

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SN 641769
SO 641769
SP 641769
SR 641769
SS 641769
ST 641769
SU 641769
SW 641769
SX 641769
SY 641769
SZ 641769

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0832  1186  2245  3717  3964  4221  4501  5213  5479  6147  6172  7098  7335  7741  8260  8415  9287  9973

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0046  0650  1289  1923  2784  2848  3353  5106  6378  6453

5th Prize: Rs 1000

1028  2799  3511  3680  3969  4723  4895  5378  6553  7105  7138  7234  7361  7382  7389  7879  7898  9037  9394  9593

6th Prize: Rs 500

0061  0392  0530  1112  1143  1422  1682  1910  2071  2313  2322  2345  2528  2965  2968  3083  3112  3126  3268  3619  3989  4648  5177  5180  5287  5298  5494  5503  5627  5650  5675  6551  6677  6827  6916  6971  7119  7305  7370  7384  7516  7519  7657  8531  8869  8990  8998  9061  9165  9311  9452  9658

7th Prize: Rs 200

0081  0196  0355  0562  1053  1064  1183  1238  1246  1749  1929  2030  2143  2328  2755  3087  3308  3483  3519  3546  3783  4118  4191  4614  4788  4804  4875  5061  5462  5568  5972  6196  6345  6559  6952  6995  7324  7393  8008  8244  8683  8793  8846  9517  9743

8th Prize: Rs 100

0127  0167  0512  0617  0680  0818  0887  1013  1106  1231  1235  1302  1321  1396  1450  1462  1538  1552  1556  1622  1863  1884  2267  2276  2357  2478  2496  2505  2598  2628  2791  2796  2805  2933  3080  3113  3271  3471  3509  3556  3614  3635  3665  3702  3790  3803  3999  4023  4104  4115  4136  4160  4237  4245  4292  4298  4385  4414  4533  4700  4844  4956  5224  5483  5550  5696  5901  5988  6029  6042  6177  6195  6262  6346  6395  6417  6507  6617  6733  6887  6905  6928  6943  6982  7023  7027  7043  7132  7135  7194  7295  7298  7491  7493  7527  7578  7713  7717  7851  7936  7964  7966  8142  8230  8297  8345  8469  8521  8553  8723  8780  8827  8855  9006  9036  9163  9274  9463  9494  9496  9599  9745  9800  9819  9830  9856

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

