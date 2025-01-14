Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 450 January 14 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-450: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Sthree Sakthi SS-450 Result“ on Tuesday (Jan 14). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 450 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 450 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SV 641769

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SS 752115

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SN 641769

SO 641769

SP 641769

SR 641769

SS 641769

ST 641769

SU 641769

SW 641769

SX 641769

SY 641769

SZ 641769

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0832 1186 2245 3717 3964 4221 4501 5213 5479 6147 6172 7098 7335 7741 8260 8415 9287 9973

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0046 0650 1289 1923 2784 2848 3353 5106 6378 6453

5th Prize: Rs 1000

1028 2799 3511 3680 3969 4723 4895 5378 6553 7105 7138 7234 7361 7382 7389 7879 7898 9037 9394 9593

6th Prize: Rs 500

0061 0392 0530 1112 1143 1422 1682 1910 2071 2313 2322 2345 2528 2965 2968 3083 3112 3126 3268 3619 3989 4648 5177 5180 5287 5298 5494 5503 5627 5650 5675 6551 6677 6827 6916 6971 7119 7305 7370 7384 7516 7519 7657 8531 8869 8990 8998 9061 9165 9311 9452 9658

7th Prize: Rs 200

0081 0196 0355 0562 1053 1064 1183 1238 1246 1749 1929 2030 2143 2328 2755 3087 3308 3483 3519 3546 3783 4118 4191 4614 4788 4804 4875 5061 5462 5568 5972 6196 6345 6559 6952 6995 7324 7393 8008 8244 8683 8793 8846 9517 9743

8th Prize: Rs 100

0127 0167 0512 0617 0680 0818 0887 1013 1106 1231 1235 1302 1321 1396 1450 1462 1538 1552 1556 1622 1863 1884 2267 2276 2357 2478 2496 2505 2598 2628 2791 2796 2805 2933 3080 3113 3271 3471 3509 3556 3614 3635 3665 3702 3790 3803 3999 4023 4104 4115 4136 4160 4237 4245 4292 4298 4385 4414 4533 4700 4844 4956 5224 5483 5550 5696 5901 5988 6029 6042 6177 6195 6262 6346 6395 6417 6507 6617 6733 6887 6905 6928 6943 6982 7023 7027 7043 7132 7135 7194 7295 7298 7491 7493 7527 7578 7713 7717 7851 7936 7964 7966 8142 8230 8297 8345 8469 8521 8553 8723 8780 8827 8855 9006 9036 9163 9274 9463 9494 9496 9599 9745 9800 9819 9830 9856

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

