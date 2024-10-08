Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 436 October 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-436: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-436: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-436 Result“ on Tuesday (Oct 8). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.436 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 436 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SS 121169

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SN 759779

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SN 121169

SO 121169

SP 121169

SR 121169

ST 121169

SU 121169

SV 121169

SW 121169

SX 121169

SY 121169

SZ 121169

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0362 1633 3871 4529 4546 4998 5039 5974 6133 6209 6472 6944 7851 7899 8924 9180 9336 9473

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0857 1513 1637 2080 3205 5445 5610 6737 8251 8263

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0035 0879 0910 1575 1886 2160 2445 4087 4389 4640 6385 6477 6500 7112 7596 8771 8969 9392 9633 9692

6th Prize: Rs 500

7066 4970 6486 7508 7570 3636 1790 9080 7670 2856 3859 6408 9730 0944 4476 9507 8330 3004 0745 7174 2667 4207 6149 8271 5529 6079 1252 0305 9446 8432 3361 7953 5062 4397 5241 2565 6501 7152 1913 1376 6989 9361 8674 3454 5786 4571 7306 9939 9596 3376 1250 4471...

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

