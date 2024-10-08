Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 436 October 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-436: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-436: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-436 Result“ on Tuesday (Oct 8). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.436 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 436 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    SS 121169

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    SN 759779

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    SN 121169
    SO 121169
    SP 121169
    SR 121169
    ST 121169
    SU 121169
    SV 121169
    SW 121169
    SX 121169
    SY 121169
    SZ 121169

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    0362  1633  3871  4529  4546  4998  5039  5974  6133  6209  6472  6944  7851  7899  8924  9180  9336  9473

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    0857  1513  1637  2080  3205  5445  5610  6737  8251  8263

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    0035  0879  0910  1575  1886  2160  2445  4087  4389  4640  6385  6477  6500  7112  7596  8771  8969  9392  9633  9692

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    7066  4970  6486  7508  7570  3636  1790  9080  7670  2856  3859  6408  9730  0944  4476  9507  8330  3004  0745  7174  2667  4207  6149  8271  5529  6079  1252  0305  9446  8432  3361  7953  5062  4397  5241  2565  6501  7152  1913  1376  6989  9361  8674  3454  5786  4571  7306  9939  9596  3376  1250  4471...

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

