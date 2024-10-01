Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 435 October 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-435: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-435: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-435 Result“ on Tuesday (Oct 1). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.435 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 435 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SK 115043

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SG 183096

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SA 115043

SB 115043

SC 115043

SD 115043

SE 115043

SF 115043

SG 115043

SH 115043

SJ 115043

SL 115043

SM 115043

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

2064 2337 2590 3166 3363 3671 3943 4632 4793 4850 5039 5760 5839 6466 6700 8598 8796 9712

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0359 0983 1135 1841 3222 4135 5129 7893 9381 9747

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0309 0535 1039 1525 1914 2470 2782 3544 3696 3778 4198 4282 5073 5165 6488 6693 7095 7484 8021 8653

6th Prize: Rs 500

0078 0083 0127 0916 1111 1322 1527 1536 1564 1723 1956 2009 2201 2448 2546 2718 2735 3101 3299 3652 3910 4358 4379 4564 4574 4596 4635 4787 4932 5286 5479 5493 5706 5776 5925 6450 6517 6747 6968 7609 7642 7961 8026 8047 8055 8112 8125 8220 8304 9116 9342 9856

7th Prize: Rs 200

0081 0109 0199 0374 0945 1068 1072 1136 1247 1440 1451 1688 1747 2067 2310 3296 3642 3738 3849 4097 4395 4511 5640 6026 6065 6092 6334 6624 6701 6705 6885 7041 7177 7215 7224 7715 7722 7773 8413 9407 9420 9441 9448 9581 9985

8th Prize: Rs 100

0563 6999 4694 5399 1799 1073 4572 3527 5921 9807 2209 8127 3430 3604 5268 9630 2880 4050 0541 0426 6562 1376 9010 4329 1726 4045 0793 5779 6042 9853 8584 5782 6366 7814 2259 1071 8237 5200 0191 9726 2115 4557 3195 2191 8916 6393 8052 5994 9874 6977 8122 2257 4841 8495 3531 7982 5901 2496 0343 0692 3050 4955 0380 9565 6598 4401 3757 7234 4156 2595 3889 0128 7202 9004 6623 0495 6445 6567 3945 9852 3780 7183 0554 0557 5952 5890 6582 9934 6186 3414 8222 2663 3610 3053 6938 4182 7427 8492 5756 5768 7164 8783 3636 4401 4076 3616...

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

