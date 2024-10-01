Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 435 October 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-435: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-435: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-435 Result“ on Tuesday (Oct 1). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.435 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 435 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    SK 115043

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    SG 183096

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    SA 115043
    SB 115043
    SC 115043
    SD 115043
    SE 115043
    SF 115043
    SG 115043
    SH 115043
    SJ 115043
    SL 115043
    SM 115043

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    2064  2337  2590  3166  3363  3671  3943  4632  4793  4850  5039  5760  5839  6466  6700  8598  8796  9712

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    0359  0983  1135  1841  3222  4135  5129  7893  9381  9747

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    0309  0535  1039  1525  1914  2470  2782  3544  3696  3778  4198  4282  5073  5165  6488  6693  7095  7484  8021  8653

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0078  0083  0127  0916  1111  1322  1527  1536  1564  1723  1956  2009  2201  2448  2546  2718  2735  3101  3299  3652  3910  4358  4379  4564  4574  4596  4635  4787  4932  5286  5479  5493  5706  5776  5925  6450  6517  6747  6968  7609  7642  7961  8026  8047  8055  8112  8125  8220  8304  9116  9342  9856

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    0081  0109  0199  0374  0945  1068  1072  1136  1247  1440  1451  1688  1747  2067  2310  3296  3642  3738  3849  4097  4395  4511  5640  6026  6065  6092  6334  6624  6701  6705  6885  7041  7177  7215  7224  7715  7722  7773  8413  9407  9420  9441  9448  9581  9985

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    0563  6999  4694  5399  1799  1073  4572  3527  5921  9807  2209  8127  3430  3604  5268  9630  2880  4050  0541  0426  6562  1376  9010  4329  1726  4045  0793  5779  6042  9853  8584  5782  6366  7814  2259  1071  8237  5200  0191  9726  2115  4557  3195  2191  8916  6393  8052  5994  9874  6977  8122  2257  4841  8495  3531  7982  5901  2496  0343  0692  3050  4955  0380  9565  6598  4401  3757  7234  4156  2595  3889  0128  7202  9004  6623  0495  6445  6567  3945  9852  3780  7183  0554  0557  5952  5890  6582  9934  6186  3414  8222  2663  3610  3053  6938  4182  7427  8492  5756  5768  7164  8783  3636  4401  4076  3616...

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala: From gold smuggling to receiving crores, MLA PV Anvar exposes CM's political secretary P Sasi

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea seeking transfer of trial to Karnataka

    Kerala: Loco pilot saves man walking on tracks before mishap near Parassala

    Mount Everest growing TALLER! World's highest mountain has increased up to 164ft in 89,000 years; here's why

    Understanding the Share Market: A Guide to Types and Investment Strategies

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bindi designs to try for sarees

    Karva Chauth 2024: Stylish, affordable maang tikka designs to try

    Solar Eclipse on Sarva Pitru Amavasya: When to perform shraddh?

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

