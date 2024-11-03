Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-675 November 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more
The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-675 lottery on Sunday (Nov 03). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.
Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-675 lottery:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
AC 507742
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
AC 550384
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
AA 507742
AB 507742
AD 507742
AE 507742
AF 507742
AG 507742
AH 507742
AJ 507742
AK 507742
AL 507742
AM 507742
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
AA 586556
AB 234782
AC 130416
AD 551211
AE 973191
AF 738537
AG 189480
AH 249783
AJ 504677
AK 675000
AL 492492
AM 883519
4th Prize: Rs 5000
0221 0448 1152 1174 2917 3524 3826 4388 4472 5739 6124 6160 6390 6636 7181 7182 7231 8779
5th Prize: Rs 2000
1612 2177 2204 2641 3715 6379 8905
6th Prize: Rs 1000
0079 0355 1217 1422 1470 2956 3197 3313 3325 3375 3442 3967 4352 4873 5305 5412 6138 6247 6513 6843 7002 7825 8764 9187 9232 9472
7th Prize: Rs 500
0210 0257 0457 0541 0575 0784 0816 0948 1115 1342 1440 1618 2028 2091 2426 2547 2831 3421 3422 3445 3580 3801 3868 3890 3925 4308 4316 4323 4563 4856 4915 4925 4978 4993 5092 5624 5629 6114 6350 6450 6476 6714 6828 6905 6950 6998 7107 7116 7131 7267 7281 7619 7623 7793 7806 7851 7900 7946 8101 8177 8383 8393 8563 8693 8939 9008 9203 9276 9388 9438 9599 9675
8th Prize: Rs 100
5269 8429 4037 3011 1050 3776 8498 9954 8738 4836 7823 6965 7742 3298 9794 5180 8836 5090 7669 5484 5935 4564 6914 8136 1230 9440 7582 2000 5696 8389 1679 8297 3104 2926 8416 5275...
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.
For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.