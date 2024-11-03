Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-675 November 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-675 Lottery on Sunday (Nov 03). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-675 lottery on Sunday (Nov 03). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-675 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AC 507742

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AC 550384

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

AA 507742

AB 507742

AD 507742

AE 507742

AF 507742

AG 507742

AH 507742

AJ 507742

AK 507742

AL 507742

AM 507742

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AA 586556

AB 234782

AC 130416

AD 551211

AE 973191

AF 738537

AG 189480

AH 249783

AJ 504677

AK 675000

AL 492492

AM 883519

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0221 0448 1152 1174 2917 3524 3826 4388 4472 5739 6124 6160 6390 6636 7181 7182 7231 8779

5th Prize: Rs 2000

1612 2177 2204 2641 3715 6379 8905

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0079 0355 1217 1422 1470 2956 3197 3313 3325 3375 3442 3967 4352 4873 5305 5412 6138 6247 6513 6843 7002 7825 8764 9187 9232 9472

7th Prize: Rs 500

0210 0257 0457 0541 0575 0784 0816 0948 1115 1342 1440 1618 2028 2091 2426 2547 2831 3421 3422 3445 3580 3801 3868 3890 3925 4308 4316 4323 4563 4856 4915 4925 4978 4993 5092 5624 5629 6114 6350 6450 6476 6714 6828 6905 6950 6998 7107 7116 7131 7267 7281 7619 7623 7793 7806 7851 7900 7946 8101 8177 8383 8393 8563 8693 8939 9008 9203 9276 9388 9438 9599 9675

8th Prize: Rs 100

5269 8429 4037 3011 1050 3776 8498 9954 8738 4836 7823 6965 7742 3298 9794 5180 8836 5090 7669 5484 5935 4564 6914 8136 1230 9440 7582 2000 5696 8389 1679 8297 3104 2926 8416 5275...

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

