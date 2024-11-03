Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-675 November 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-675 Lottery on Sunday (Nov 03). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. 
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-675 lottery on Sunday (Nov 03). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-675 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AC 507742

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AC 550384

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

AA 507742
AB 507742
AD 507742
AE 507742
AF 507742
AG 507742
AH 507742
AJ 507742
AK 507742
AL 507742
AM 507742

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AA 586556

AB 234782

AC 130416

AD 551211

AE 973191

AF 738537

AG 189480

AH 249783

AJ 504677

AK 675000

AL 492492

AM 883519

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0221  0448  1152  1174  2917  3524  3826  4388  4472  5739  6124  6160  6390  6636  7181  7182  7231  8779

5th Prize: Rs 2000

1612  2177  2204  2641  3715  6379  8905

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0079  0355  1217  1422  1470  2956  3197  3313  3325  3375  3442  3967  4352  4873  5305  5412  6138  6247  6513  6843  7002  7825  8764  9187  9232  9472

7th Prize: Rs 500

0210  0257  0457  0541  0575  0784  0816  0948  1115  1342  1440  1618  2028  2091  2426  2547  2831  3421  3422  3445  3580  3801  3868  3890  3925  4308  4316  4323  4563  4856  4915  4925  4978  4993  5092  5624  5629  6114  6350  6450  6476  6714  6828  6905  6950  6998  7107  7116  7131  7267  7281  7619  7623  7793  7806  7851  7900  7946  8101  8177  8383  8393  8563  8693  8939  9008  9203  9276  9388  9438  9599  9675

8th Prize: Rs 100

5269  8429  4037  3011  1050  3776  8498  9954  8738  4836  7823  6965  7742  3298  9794  5180  8836  5090  7669  5484  5935  4564  6914  8136  1230  9440  7582  2000  5696  8389  1679  8297  3104  2926  8416  5275...

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

