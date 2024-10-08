Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 Draw Tomorrow; Check prize money, time, ticket cost and more

    The eagerly awaited draw for the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery will take place on October 9 at 2:00 PM. With ticket sales nearing record levels, excitement is building across the state, and Asianet Newsable will provide LIVE updates on the results.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The highly anticipated draw for the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery is set for October 9 at 2.00 PM at Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. As ticket sales approach record levels, excitement is mounting throughout the state as participants look forward to the results of this major lottery event. Asianet Newsable will be updating LIVE results on Wednesday (Oct 9).

    This year also, the first prize for the Onam Bumper BR 99 lottery is Rs 25 crore. The price of one ticket is Rs 500. The second prize is Rs 1 crore (for 20 people), and the third prize is Rs 50 lakh (for 20 people, with two winners from each series). The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with 10 winners from each series. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 9 people.

     The sale of Thiruvonam Bumper tickets has reached nearly 37 lakh, according to the Kerala State Lotteries Directorate. Out of the 40 lakh tickets printed, 36,41,328 have been sold so far, with each ticket priced at Rs 500. Palakkad district leads in sales, having sold 6,59,240 tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 4,69,470 tickets and Thrissur with 4,37,450 tickets.

    Cost of Ticket: Rs 500

    Draw Date: October 9, 2024

    Time: 2 pm

    Check prize structure of Onam Bumper BR-99:

    1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    8th Prize: Rs 1000

    9th Prize: Rs 100

