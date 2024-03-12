Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: LDF, UDF oppose CAA; stage state-wide protests against implementation

    The Central government on Monday (Mar 11) announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. However, Kerala's ruling and opposition parties have strongly opposed the law.

    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala have strongly criticized the Central government's decision to enforce the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. They have labeled it as a strategic move aimed at diverting attention from the ongoing Electoral Bond case.

    Both sides have announced that if the INDI alliance comes to power after the elections, they will throw the controversial law into the Arabian Sea.
    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2024 will not be implemented in Kerala. Stating that Kerala will oppose the communal division act together, he criticized the CAA as treating Muslim minorities as second-class citizens.

    A press release issued by the chief minister's office has accused the central government of notifying the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections to disturb the nation. The move is aimed at dividing the people, inciting communal sentiments and undermining the very basic principles of the Constitution. He also pointed out that this law to divide Indian citizens with equal rights should be unitedly opposed.

    The Chief Minister said it can only be seen as part of the Hindutva communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar. It is a flagrant violation of the Constitution to grant citizenship to non-Muslims who immigrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014, and to deny citizenship to only Muslims. The central government defines Indian citizenship on the basis of religion. It is an open challenge to humanity, the country's tradition and its people. 

    CM Vijayan also asserted that Kerala was the first Assembly to pass a resolution against the CAA. 

    "The Sangh Parivar insists that it will implement its communal agenda regardless of public protests and criticism. The government has repeatedly reiterated that it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kerala, which treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens," he said. 

    State Congress chief K Sudhakaran urged the people of the state to oppose the Act with all their might, which he termed as a communally divisive law.

    "We declare that once the INDIA alliance comes to power, the CAA will be thrown into the Arabian Sea. I urge everyone to vigorously oppose the implementation of this Act, a communally divisive law," Sudhakaran said.

    Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty termed as illegal the decision to implement the Act just "days before the election".

    "We will move to court and seek legal remedy. This is against the Indian Constitution, and it is illegal. Granting citizenship based on religion is unheard of anywhere in the world," Kunhalikutty said.

    The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) announced that a statewide protest will be held on March 12.

    V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, stated that the Citizenship Act is merely an election stunt orchestrated by the Central government. He alleged that the BJP is employing a fascist strategy to sustain power by fragmenting communities and exploiting the resulting political advantages.

    On Monday, officials announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 through the issuance of its rules. This move opens the pathway for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, according to officials.

    With the issuance of the CAA rules, the Modi government will commence the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. This category includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

