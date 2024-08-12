Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in state with orange alert in 2 districts; Check

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts in Kerala due to expected intense rainfall on Monday (Aug 12). An orange alert is in place for Idukki and Malappuram, while a yellow alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall in the state by sounding a yellow and orange alert in several districts on Monday (Aug 12). An orange alert has been sounded in Idukki and Malappuram. A yellow alert has been declared in eight districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

    Heavy rainfall, ranging from 7-11 cm in 24 hours, and very heavy rainfall, between 12-20 cm in 24 hours, are expected at isolated locations in Kerala until Wednesday. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, are also likely at isolated spots until Thursday. Fishermen are advised to avoid these sea areas during this period.

    12.08.24

    A weather alert has been issued for the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, with predictions of strong winds and rough seas. Wind speeds of 45-55 km/h and gusts up to 65 km/h are expected in the central-western and central-eastern Arabian Sea, while the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and parts of the Bay of Bengal can expect winds of 35-45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h.

    13.08.2024

    Strong winds with speeds of 35-45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h are expected in the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, central-western Arabian Sea, central-eastern Arabian Sea, southwestern Bay of Bengal, southeastern Bay of Bengal, and central Bay of Bengal. Rough seas and adverse weather conditions are also predicted in these areas.

    14.08.24

    Strong winds with speeds of 35-45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h are expected in the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, central-western Arabian Sea, central-eastern Arabian Sea, central Bay of Bengal, southern Bay of Bengal, and northwestern Bay of Bengal. Rough seas and adverse weather conditions are also predicted in these areas.

