Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today as temperature rises in the state

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature will remain in the state in the coming days. The IMD has issued yellow alerts in six districts, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts are likely to experience a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the high temperature in Ernakulam and Kannur districts will rise to 36 degrees. The IMD has advised people that the chances of getting sunburn are high during these days.

The working hours of those who are working in the sun have been reorganized by the state government, considering the risk of sunstroke. The working hours of the workers have been rescheduled till April 30. The Labor Commissioner has issued an order to adjust working hours due to increasing temperatures. The working hours are now set from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, totaling eight hours.

The daytime workers will have a rest period from 12:00 noon to 3:00 PM. Those on shift schedules will conclude their shift at noon and resume at 3:00 PM. The special teams, led by the District Labor Officer, Deputy Labor Officer, and Assistant Labor Officer, will conduct daily inspections.



