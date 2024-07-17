Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud

    KD Prathapan, director of Highrich online shop, has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a financial fraud case. He is accused of smuggling crores of rupees collected from investors abroad through illegal transactions. 

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Kochi: A special court in Kochi has sent K D Prathapan, director of Highrich to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a financial fraud case on Wednesday (July 17). The ED sought additional time to question Prathapan, but the court only granted custody for one day.

    The ED took custody of Prathapan This decision came after the ED questioned investors and Prathapan's wife, Sreena, and suspects that large sums of money were illegally transferred abroad through black money transactions. The ED aims to investigate these transactions further while Prathapan is in custody at Ernakulam District Jail.

    The Third Additional Sessions Court earlier upheld the confiscation of assets owned by the accused involved in the Highrich money chain scam. This decision validates the earlier provisional seizure ordered by the Collector, encompassing a diverse range of assets, such as 67 bank accounts, 11 vehicles, and multiple real estate properties.

    Following the recommendation of the Director General of Police (DGP), the government issued an order to transfer the Highrich fraud case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Currently, both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Crime Branch are investigating the case. The financial investigation wing of the Crime Branch is leading the probe. Initial findings suggest a total fraud of Rs 750 crores, with the number of cases increasing daily. Given the gravity of the situation, the recommendation was made to involve the central agency. Consequently, the Home Department issued an order directing the DGP to promptly hand over the pro forma report to the Central Government.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal anr

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling JS Sidharthan's death post ragging anr

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling Sidharthan's death post ragging

    Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts anr

    Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Check the first prize winner who won Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Here's the first prize winner who won Rs 1 crore

    Recent Stories

    5 tips will help you limit data consumption on your smartphone gcw

    5 tips will help you limit data consumption on your smartphone

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% salary, pension hike from August

    ITR Filing Tips: 7 reasons why your ITR form gets rejected RBA EAI

    ITR Filing Tips: 7 reasons why your ITR form gets rejected

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon