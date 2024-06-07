Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Kerala today (June 07) including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. 
     

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts June 7 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief respite, heavy rains are set to return to Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for significant rainfall in the coming days. A yellow alert has been announced for 12 districts today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. The forecast indicates the likelihood of isolated heavy showers in these regions.

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for tomorrow. Additionally, a yellow alert is in place for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts on June 9, 2024. The forecast predicts rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, along with thunderstorms. The IMD has advised caution as thunderstorms accompanied by summer rains can be dangerous.

    Special instructions to the general public:

    In the event of a heavy rain warning, it is necessary to cooperate with it in the places where you have to move according to the instructions of the authorities. People living in danger zones should be careful as the storm surge is likely to be strong along various coasts. At the necessary stage, you should move. Fishing conditions should be kept safe. Residents of unsecured homes and those living in homes with weak roofs should be prepared to evacuate based on the warnings in the coming days.

    Trees/posts/boards etc. standing in danger in private and public areas should be secured and trees should be trimmed. Dangerous conditions should be brought to the attention of the authorities. Those in disaster-prone areas should have an emergency kit ready immediately. In the event of heavy rains, under no circumstances should one cross rivers, or enter rivers or other bodies of water for bathing, fishing or other purposes. Don't go on the overpasses above the water bodies to take in the view, take selfies or congregate.

    Residents living downstream of dams should make preparations to anticipate the possibility of water overflowing from the dams and evacuate if necessary as directed by the authorities. Avoid night travel to hilly areas completely. It is also important to be aware of the dangers of trees falling in the wind and posts collapsing.  
     

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 9:57 AM IST
