Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines on the size of playgrounds required in each category of school and the facilities required there, stating that education cannot be limited to classrooms because it includes extracurricular activities such as sports and games.

Thiruvananthapuram: A single bench of the High Court had directed that strict action should be taken against schools that do not have playgrounds as per the Kerala Education Act. The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines on the size of playgrounds required in each category of school and the facilities required there, stating that education cannot be limited to classrooms because it includes extracurricular activities such as sports and games.

The HC also stated that the authorities should ensure the same is followed by all the schools in the state.

Justice Kunhikrishnan has directed to release of the guidelines within four months. The issue was raised in court by the Parent Teachers Association of a Government Welfare Lower Primary School in Pathanamthitta, who were requesting that the district panchayat not construct a water tank or other structures within the school compound without the permission of the educational authorities.

The order stated that the guidelines should be issued within 4 months from the date of this order. The court also noted that several schools in the state were established decades ago, and many lacked suitable facilities for games and sports due to a variety of factors, including later building construction.

Justice Kunhikrishnan stated that school playgrounds are an important aspect of a child's learning environment because they give a secure and enjoyable place to play while also assisting children in developing their physical, social, emotional, and imaginative skills.