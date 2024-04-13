Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details

    The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines on the size of playgrounds required in each category of school and the facilities required there, stating that education cannot be limited to classrooms because it includes extracurricular activities such as sports and games.

    Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A single bench of the High Court had directed that strict action should be taken against schools that do not have playgrounds as per the Kerala Education Act. The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines on the size of playgrounds required in each category of school and the facilities required there, stating that education cannot be limited to classrooms because it includes extracurricular activities such as sports and games.

    The HC also stated that the authorities should ensure the same is followed by all the schools in the state.

    Justice Kunhikrishnan has directed to release of the guidelines within four months. The issue was raised in court by the Parent Teachers Association of a Government Welfare Lower Primary School in Pathanamthitta, who were requesting that the district panchayat not construct a water tank or other structures within the school compound without the permission of the educational authorities.

    The order stated that the guidelines should be issued within 4 months from the date of this order. The court also noted that several schools in the state were established decades ago, and many lacked suitable facilities for games and sports due to a variety of factors, including later building construction.

    Justice Kunhikrishnan stated that school playgrounds are an important aspect of a child's learning environment because they give a secure and enjoyable place to play while also assisting children in developing their physical, social, emotional, and imaginative skills.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year rkn

    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year

    Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check rkn

    Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check

    'The Kerala Story will be screened at SNDP Yogam in Idukki': NDA candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan rkn

    'The Kerala Story will be screened at SNDP Yogam in Idukki': NDA candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan

    Kerala: IMD issues warning of extreme heat in the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues warning of extreme heat in the state today

    Recent Stories

    Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report vkp

    Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

    NIA gets 10 day custody for Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA seeks 10 day custody for Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Vishu 2024: Must try special foods during this festival rkn

    Vishu 2024: Must try special foods during this festival

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold grand roadshow in Mangaluru tomorrow; Traffic guidelines issued vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold grand roadshow in Mangaluru tomorrow; Traffic guidelines issued

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon