Kerala HC quashes Pantheerankavu domestic violence case after woman withdraws complaint

The Kerala High Court dismissed the domestic violence case in Pantheerankavu against Rahul P Gopal after his wife, who had filed the complaint shortly after their wedding, retracted her statement, stating she had no grievances. This case, filed by a woman from North Paravur alleging domestic abuse, had stirred significant attention.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday (Oct 25) dismissed the domestic violence case in the Pantheerankavu incident. The court accepted Rahul P Gopal’s petition to cancel the case. The complaint had been filed by a young woman from North Paravur, who was married off to Kozhikode's Pantheerankavu, alleging domestic abuse by her husband, Rahul Gopal. However, she later withdrew her statement, indicating she had no grievances. The case had sparked considerable discussion, as the complaint was made just days after the wedding.

Initially, the woman filed the complaint against her husband, Rahul, just days after their marriage, alleging he had assaulted her with a belt, attempted to strangle her with a charger cable, and demanded dowry. Later, however, she posted a video on YouTube, retracting her claims, stating that Rahul had not harmed her, and revealing that her family had pressured her into making the complaint.

The woman also addressed the media, expressing her wish to reunite with her husband and attributing the conflict’s escalation to interference from her family. After these public remarks, she filed an affidavit in the High Court, officially retracting her allegations. Her father, however, has claimed that her change in stance may be due to Rahul’s undue influence, implying that her statements might be the result of pressure from him.

