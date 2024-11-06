Kerala HC lifts 140-km permit cap for private buses posing challenge to KSRTC

The Kerala High Court has annulled the restriction that limited private buses to routes within 140 kilometers, marking a potential shift in long-distance transport dynamics in the state. This ruling allows private operators to expand their reach across multiple districts, likely increasing competition with the KSRTC. 
 

Kerala HC lifts 140-km permit cap for private buses posing challenge to KSRTC anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has annulled the provision that restricted private buses from receiving permits for routes beyond 140 kilometers. This ruling is expected to be a significant setback for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The court overturned a provision in the Motor Vehicle Scheme that allowed private buses to be granted permits only for routes within a 140-kilometer range.

Kerala: Cong leaders Shanimol Usman, Bindu Krishna accuse police of targeting them in Palakkad hotel raid

The High Court issued its order in response to a petition filed by private bus owners challenging the restriction on permits for routes over 140 kilometers. The petitioners argued that this Motor Vehicle Department scheme was not legally valid. Accepting this argument, the High Court annulled the restriction, allowing private buses to operate on longer routes.

With the High Court’s ruling, private buses can now obtain permits to operate on routes over 140 kilometers, potentially expanding their services to more districts. This decision is expected to impact KSRTC’s long-distance services. The verdict also fulfills the longstanding demand of private bus owners to run services on longer routes, now officially sanctioned by the court.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"No evidence": Kerala police's SIT gives clean chit to actor Nivin Pauly in sexual assault case dmn

"No evidence": Kerala police's SIT gives clean chit to actor Nivin Pauly in sexual assault case

Kerala Gold Rate November 6 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 6 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES; check details

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-116 November 06 2024: 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore, winning ticket anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-116 November 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

Kerala: Cong leaders Shanimol Usman, Bindu Krishna accuse police of targeting them in Palakkad hotel raid anr

Kerala: Cong leaders Shanimol Usman, Bindu Krishna accuse police of targeting them in Palakkad hotel raid

Kerala: Congress leaders cry foul over police raid in Palakkad hotel ahead of byelection anr

Kerala: Congress leaders cry foul over police raid in Palakkad hotel ahead of by-election

Recent Stories

Donald Trump breaks into impromptu dance after closing out his victory speech, video is viral (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump breaks into impromptu dance after closing out his US victory speech, video is viral (WATCH)

US Election Results Donald Trump's White House Facts: History, Secrets, and Presidential Trivia RBA

US Election Results: Facts about Donald Trump's White House

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night How to manage vkp

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night: How to manage?

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically and mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know RBA

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically, mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon