Kerala HC lifts 140-km permit cap for private buses posing challenge to KSRTC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has annulled the provision that restricted private buses from receiving permits for routes beyond 140 kilometers. This ruling is expected to be a significant setback for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The court overturned a provision in the Motor Vehicle Scheme that allowed private buses to be granted permits only for routes within a 140-kilometer range.

The High Court issued its order in response to a petition filed by private bus owners challenging the restriction on permits for routes over 140 kilometers. The petitioners argued that this Motor Vehicle Department scheme was not legally valid. Accepting this argument, the High Court annulled the restriction, allowing private buses to operate on longer routes.

With the High Court’s ruling, private buses can now obtain permits to operate on routes over 140 kilometers, potentially expanding their services to more districts. This decision is expected to impact KSRTC’s long-distance services. The verdict also fulfills the longstanding demand of private bus owners to run services on longer routes, now officially sanctioned by the court.



