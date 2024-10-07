Kerala govt faces criticism for soft approach on ADGP Ajith Kumar amid serious allegations

Despite the serious allegations raised by the DGP against ADGP Ajith Kumar, the Kerala government has only transferred him to his existing role as ADGP (Battalion) rather than suspending him. Manoj Abraham, the senior-most ADGP in Kerala, will take over as the new ADGP (Law & Order), according to the CM's office.

Thiruvananthapuram: Following widespread protests, the controversy surrounding the mere change in designation of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar continues to grow. Despite a report highlighting the officer's shortcomings, the Chief Minister's office issued a statement without addressing these issues. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (Oct 06) noted Ajith Kumar's transfer in the file at the secretariat.

Kerala govt removes ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from law and order duties amid controversies

After writing to remove him from the Law and Order position while maintaining the command of the armed police battalion, the Chief Minister passed the file to his private secretary. This decision was made as a proactive measure to prevent the UDF from leveraging the controversy as the assembly session begins on Monday (Oct 7).

Given the serious criticisms made by the DGP, Ajith Kumar faced relatively mild consequences, being merely transferred rather than suspended. He has now taken on the role of ADGP (Battalion), a position he previously held. Meanwhile, Manoj Abraham, the highest-ranking ADGP in Kerala, is set to assume the new position of ADGP (Law & Order).

Despite the Chief Minister's earlier assurances that strict measures would be taken if the allegations against the ADGP were substantiated, he has hesitated to take decisive action against him.

There are reports that LDF coalition parties are also dissatisfied with the manner in which ADGP Ajith Kumar's transfer was handled. CPI and RJD have expressed concerns, saying the action was delayed. They questioned why it took a month for what seemed to be a nominal transfer. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Manoj Abraham will be able to vacate his Intelligence post immediately.

Since the legislative assembly session is underway, removing him without appointing a replacement would be difficult, especially with urgent matters like preparing responses to emergency motions and assembly questions. A key question now being raised is whether M.R. Ajith Kumar might return to the Law and Order position again.

