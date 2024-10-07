Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala govt faces criticism for soft approach on ADGP Ajith Kumar amid serious allegations

    Despite the serious allegations raised by the DGP against ADGP Ajith Kumar, the Kerala government has only transferred him to his existing role as ADGP (Battalion) rather than suspending him. Manoj Abraham, the senior-most ADGP in Kerala, will take over as the new ADGP (Law & Order), according to the CM's office.

    Kerala govt faces criticism for soft approach on ADGP Ajith Kumar amid serious allegations anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 9:52 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Following widespread protests, the controversy surrounding the mere change in designation of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar continues to grow. Despite a report highlighting the officer's shortcomings, the Chief Minister's office issued a statement without addressing these issues. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (Oct 06) noted Ajith Kumar's transfer in the file at the secretariat. 

    Kerala govt removes ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from law and order duties amid controversies

    After writing to remove him from the Law and Order position while maintaining the command of the armed police battalion, the Chief Minister passed the file to his private secretary. This decision was made as a proactive measure to prevent the UDF from leveraging the controversy as the assembly session begins on Monday (Oct 7). 

    Given the serious criticisms made by the DGP, Ajith Kumar faced relatively mild consequences, being merely transferred rather than suspended. He has now taken on the role of ADGP (Battalion), a position he previously held. Meanwhile, Manoj Abraham, the highest-ranking ADGP in Kerala, is set to assume the new position of ADGP (Law & Order).

    Despite the Chief Minister's earlier assurances that strict measures would be taken if the allegations against the ADGP were substantiated, he has hesitated to take decisive action against him.

    There are reports that LDF coalition parties are also dissatisfied with the manner in which ADGP Ajith Kumar's transfer was handled. CPI and RJD have expressed concerns, saying the action was delayed. They questioned why it took a month for what seemed to be a nominal transfer. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Manoj Abraham will be able to vacate his Intelligence post immediately. 

    Since the legislative assembly session is underway, removing him without appointing a replacement would be difficult, especially with urgent matters like preparing responses to emergency motions and assembly questions. A key question now being raised is whether M.R. Ajith Kumar might return to the Law and Order position again.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi

    Kerala: MR Ajith Kumar removed from ADGP law and order post amid controversies anr

    Kerala govt removes ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from law and order duties amid controversies

    Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK anr

    Kerala: PV Anvar calls for division of Kozhikode and Malappuram after launching new political outfit DMK

    Kerala: KT Jaleel says gold smugglers at Karipur Airport are mostly Muslims, urges Qazis to educate community dmn

    Kerala: KT Jaleel says gold smugglers at Karipur Airport are mostly Muslims, urges Qazis to educate community

    Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured dmn

    Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured

    Recent Stories

    CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara predicts BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    Raveena Tandon to Preity Zinta: 5 Actresses who have adopted children NTI

    Raveena Tandon to Preity Zinta: 5 Actresses who have adopted children

    La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Real Sociedad draw against Atletico Madrid

    La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Sociedad draw against Atletico

    Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: Police arrests notorious goon Om Prakash from five-star hotel in Kochi

    Finding love online: Tips to avoid matrimonial scams RTM

    Finding love online: Tips to avoid matrimonial scams

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon