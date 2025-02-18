Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum

An eighth-grade football player in Payyoli, Kozhikode, was brutally assaulted by students from another school while returning home after practice. The attack resulted in a ruptured eardrum, and doctors have advised him to rest for three months.

Kozhikode: A class 8 football player was brutally assaulted in Payyoli, Kozhikode while returning home after practice. The attack was carried out by students from another school, resulting in a ruptured eardrum.

Asianet News obtained shocking visuals of the incident, which took place two weeks ago. Doctors have advised the boy to rest for three months. Reports indicate that there was a prior dispute between students from both schools.

The victim’s family has accused the police of delaying action, stating that a case was registered only after they approached the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Further details are awaited.

