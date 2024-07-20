Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady

    Two policemen, Murukan and Kakkan, went missing in Palakkad's Attappady and their bodies were later found in separate locations during a joint investigation by the forest department and police. 

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Palakkad: The bodies of two police officers, Murukan and Kakkan, who went missing in Attappady, have been found. Murukan, a police officer from the Kurumba Division and CPO of Puthur Police Station, and his friend Kakkan had gone to their colonies four days ago. They were traveling together and were supposed to cross the river to reach their homes. Murukan had taken a three-day leave to visit his home.

    Union Budget 2024: Kerala expects funds to build AIIMS and support development

    Following Murugan's disappearance on the fourth day, the police and forest department launched an investigation. Due to the lack of reliable mobile network coverage in the area, the authorities were unable to confirm whether Murugan had safely arrived at his destination. As a result, they reached out to his family to gather more information.

    During a joint investigation by the forest department and police, the bodies of the two individuals were discovered in separate locations. One body was found in the Chembavatta forest, while the other was discovered in Swarnagada. Heavy rainfall in Attapadi had caused the Parakar River to swell, and initial findings suggest that the two men likely lost their lives in the river.
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 1:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2024: Kerala expects funds to build AIIMS and support development anr

    Union Budget 2024: Kerala expects funds to build AIIMS and support development

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-663 July 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-663 July 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in kuwait abbasiya anr

    Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in Kuwait

    Kerala: Several flights cancelled at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports after Microsoft outage anr

    Kerala: Several flights cancelled at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports after Microsoft outage

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad today july 20 2024; Orange alert in 4 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad today; Orange alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Realme 12 Pro+ to Motorola Edge 40: Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2024 gcw

    Realme 12 Pro+ to Motorola Edge 40: Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2024

    SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH] ATG

    SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH]

    Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor anr

    Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor

    Lovely kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas ATG

    'Lovely, kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas

    How to save money? 7 basic steps anyone can follow gcw eai

    How to save money? 7 basic steps anyone can follow

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon