Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady

Two policemen, Murukan and Kakkan, went missing in Palakkad's Attappady and their bodies were later found in separate locations during a joint investigation by the forest department and police.

Palakkad: The bodies of two police officers, Murukan and Kakkan, who went missing in Attappady, have been found. Murukan, a police officer from the Kurumba Division and CPO of Puthur Police Station, and his friend Kakkan had gone to their colonies four days ago. They were traveling together and were supposed to cross the river to reach their homes. Murukan had taken a three-day leave to visit his home.

Union Budget 2024: Kerala expects funds to build AIIMS and support development

Following Murugan's disappearance on the fourth day, the police and forest department launched an investigation. Due to the lack of reliable mobile network coverage in the area, the authorities were unable to confirm whether Murugan had safely arrived at his destination. As a result, they reached out to his family to gather more information.

During a joint investigation by the forest department and police, the bodies of the two individuals were discovered in separate locations. One body was found in the Chembavatta forest, while the other was discovered in Swarnagada. Heavy rainfall in Attapadi had caused the Parakar River to swell, and initial findings suggest that the two men likely lost their lives in the river.



Latest Videos