Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0; Likely to take oath as Union Minister

The first BJP MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi has left for Delhi for the oath-taking ceremony of Modi 3.0. Narendra Modi called him up to attend the event and according to reports, the actor-politician is also likely to take oath as Union Minister.

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid increasing speculation about Suresh Gopi's inclusion in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, which will take office by Sunday (June 9) evening, the BJP MP from Thrissur is set to attend the oath-taking ceremony. He will be accompanied by his wife, Radhika. According to reports, Suresh Gopi is also likely to take oath as a Union Minister. However, it has not been confirmed which portfolio will be handed over to him.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi personally called Suresh Gopi, requesting his presence in Delhi today. According to the report, if Gopi is unable to secure a direct flight from Kochi, he has been instructed to travel via a chartered flight from Bengaluru.

In the election, Suresh Gopi secured a total of 4,12,338 votes, while Sunil Kumar received 3,37,652 votes, and K. Muraleedharan finished third with 3,28,124 votes. Despite the possibility of being inducted into the Cabinet, sources indicated that Gopi had informed the BJP leadership about his commitments as an actor and expressed concerns about balancing his acting career with ministerial responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and 115 BJP leaders from the state have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the third Modi government. MPs from Kerala have also received invitations. However, it is unclear whether the Chief Minister will attend. The invitation was received at Kerala House. Chief Minister Vijayan is currently in Delhi for the CPM Polit Bureau meeting.

BJP's state office bearers, district presidents, candidates and in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.



Latest Videos