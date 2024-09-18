Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4

The 12th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on October 4, as decided by the cabinet. A recommendation will be forwarded to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Thiruvananthapuram: The 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly's 12th session has been scheduled to convene from October 4. This decision was made during the cabinet meeting, and a recommendation will be sent to the Governor. The meeting also discussed the memorandum submitted to the Centre regarding the Wayanad disaster. Ministers expressed concern that the controversy over the figures in the memorandum could have negative consequences. Revenue Minister K. Rajan provided a detailed explanation of the data included in the memorandum during the meeting.

The meeting also decided to convert six mobile courts into regular Judicial First-Class Magistrate Courts. The mobile courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur will be transformed. Additionally, 21 new posts will be created, and 16 existing positions in criminal courts will be reallocated for this purpose.

The meeting also decided to conduct a Family Budget Survey. This survey aims to prepare a new consumer price index, essential for revising the wages of workers covered under the Minimum Wages Act of 1948. The survey will be based on the fiscal year 2023-24, following recommendations submitted by the Economics and Statistics Department. A State-level Consumer Price Index Revision Committee will be formed to oversee the survey. Additionally, three new posts—Deputy Director, Research Assistant, and LD Compiler/LD Typist—will be created for 18 months, with recruitment made through redeployment. Furthermore, 22 field workers will be hired on a daily wage of Rs 600 for a period of 18 months.

The Aluva Municipality has decided to establish a Homeopathy Dispensary under the Karunya scheme of the National AYUSH Mission. Additionally, G.S. Santhosh will be appointed as the Managing Director of the Kerala Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited. The government has also granted administrative approval to acquire 20 cents of land adjacent to Cyberpark in Kozhikode for Cyberpark's expansion.

