Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4

    The 12th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on October 4, as decided by the cabinet. A recommendation will be forwarded to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly's 12th session has been scheduled to convene from October 4. This decision was made during the cabinet meeting, and a recommendation will be sent to the Governor. The meeting also discussed the memorandum submitted to the Centre regarding the Wayanad disaster. Ministers expressed concern that the controversy over the figures in the memorandum could have negative consequences. Revenue Minister K. Rajan provided a detailed explanation of the data included in the memorandum during the meeting.

    The meeting also decided to convert six mobile courts into regular Judicial First-Class Magistrate Courts. The mobile courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur will be transformed. Additionally, 21 new posts will be created, and 16 existing positions in criminal courts will be reallocated for this purpose.

    The meeting also decided to conduct a Family Budget Survey. This survey aims to prepare a new consumer price index, essential for revising the wages of workers covered under the Minimum Wages Act of 1948. The survey will be based on the fiscal year 2023-24, following recommendations submitted by the Economics and Statistics Department. A State-level Consumer Price Index Revision Committee will be formed to oversee the survey. Additionally, three new posts—Deputy Director, Research Assistant, and LD Compiler/LD Typist—will be created for 18 months, with recruitment made through redeployment. Furthermore, 22 field workers will be hired on a daily wage of Rs 600 for a period of 18 months.

    The Aluva Municipality has decided to establish a Homeopathy Dispensary under the Karunya scheme of the National AYUSH Mission. Additionally, G.S. Santhosh will be appointed as the Managing Director of the Kerala Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited. The government has also granted administrative approval to acquire 20 cents of land adjacent to Cyberpark in Kozhikode for Cyberpark's expansion.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint dmn

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash dr sreekutty ajmal anr

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Check todays winning ticket, Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns anr

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple anr

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple

    Recent Stories

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting Water supply to 3 Karnataka districts at stake vkp

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting; Water crisis in North K'taka continues

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Explore unlimited benefits of consuming on an empty stomach NTI

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Explore unlimited benefits of consuming on an empty stomach

    Indians go back Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home snt

    'Indians go back': Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home

    Suhana Khan: Make-up tips from the star kid for a glowing look ATG

    Suhana Khan: Make-up tips from the star kid for a glowing look

    Centre clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal to be introduced in Winter Session gcw

    Modi Cabinet clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, bill to be introduced in Winter Session

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon