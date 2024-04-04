Kerala: Assam native arrested in connection with the murder of resort employee in Alappuzha

Hazeera, an employee at Alappuzha resort was found murdered near a water tank outside her room in the resort. The accused Saha Ali, a native of Assam was arrested from Chengannur last day.

The investigation into the murder of a resort has revealed more details. The accused confessed the crime to the police that Hazeera's desire to move to Assam and live together prompted him to commit the murder.

The victim, Zaheera, had been in a relationship with Saha Ali for four years, despite having children. Their relationship had caused problems at Saha's home. Saha arrived at the resort late at night, telling her that he would take her to Assam.

Hazeera had already packed her bags. However, after committing the murder, Saha fled the scene. The owner tried to contact her by phone but was unable to reach them. Her belongings were found near the incident indicating that she was preparing to leave before her death.

The owner of the resort and his daughter stated that no one had come to the resort to see Haseena except her husband.