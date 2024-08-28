Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 20-year-old nurse found hanging in Kasaragod; family alleges foul play

    Smrithi, a nursing trainee from Kollam working in a private hospital in Kasaragod, was found dead in her hostel room on Tuesday. While her death is being treated as a suicide, her family, who traveled to Kasaragod upon hearing the news, suspects foul play and does not believe she took her own life.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Kasaragod: A 20-year-old nurse of a private hospital in Bandiyod, identified as Smrithi was found hanging in her hostel room. Her sister and father claim that there is something suspicious about her death.

    A nursing trainee from Kollam, Smrithi, who was working at a private hospital in Kasaragod, was found dead in her hostel room on Tuesday. Despite the apparent suicide, her family, who rushed to Kasaragod after hearing the news, suspects foul play and refuses to accept that she took her own life. They believe there is more to her death than meets the eye.

    Meanwhile, the medical director stated that Smrithi had mistakenly given the wrong medication to a patient who had come to the hospital the previous day. Instead of administering antibiotics, she gave an injection meant for fever. The hospital management suggests that Smrithi was mentally distressed after being questioned by the doctor about this mistake. The post-mortem will be conducted at Pariyaram Medical College. Kumbla Police have stated that the investigation will be expanded based on the post-mortem report.

    Further details are awaited...

