    Kasaragod Election Results 2024 LIVE:CPI(M), BJP pose fierce battle against UDF's current MP Rajmohan Unnithan

    Kasaragod Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Rajmohan Unnithan is seeking a mandate once more from Kasaragod on behalf of the United Democratic Front (UDF). CPM is aiming to reclaim Kasaragod with MV Balakrishnan Master as its candidate and BJP with ML Ashwini. 

    Kasaragod Kerala Lok Sabha Election results 2024 winning candidates rajmohan unnithan MV Balakrishnan Master ML Ashwini anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:10 AM IST

    For a considerable period, Kasaragod has been a stronghold of the Left in Lok Sabha elections, with prominent leaders like AKG and P. Karunakaran representing the constituency. However, in a significant shift, Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan secured victory in 2019, reshaping the political landscape. Now, the question arises: will history repeat itself as Rajmohan Unnithan is seeking a mandate once more from Kasaragod on behalf of the United Democratic Front (UDF)?

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 4). Kerala went to polls on April 26.


    2024 Election: 

    The Kasaragod constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 74.28 % on April 26. CPM is aiming to reclaim Kasaragod with MV Balakrishnan Master as its candidate. Meanwhile, Rajmohan Unnithan is contesting again for the Congress, seeking to retain the constituency. BJP has entered the fray with ML Ashwini as its candidate.

    2019 Election:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kasaragod constituency witnessed a turnout of 80.65%, with 10,91,752 voters casting their ballots. Despite the CPM's historical stronghold, the Congress clinched victory in the Lok Sabha constituency with Rajmohan Unnithan securing a majority of 40,438 votes.
    Rajmohan Unnithan got 474,961 votes and CPM's KP Satish Chandra garnered 4,34,523 votes. BJP candidate Ravisha Tantri Kuntar, who contested for NDA, got 1,76,049 votes. 

    Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency is composed of Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, Uduma, Kanhangad, Trikaripur, and Payyanur and Kalliasseri of Kannur district.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 6:10 AM IST
