Kannur Election Results 2024 LIVE: Sitting MP K Sudhakaran eyes for second term, aims to beat LDF candidate

Kannur Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: UDF's K Sudhakaran is eyeing a second term in Kannur who defeated P. K. Sreemathi Teacher of the CPI(M) in the 2019 elections. In the 2024 elections, the LDF has fielded Jayarajan and BJP nominated C Raghunathan.

2024 Elections:

2019 Election:

In the fiercely contested battle of the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Kannur witnessed an impressive 83.05% voter turnout. INC candidate K. Sudhakaran emerged victorious with a significant victory margin of 94,559 votes, securing a total of 5,29,741 votes. K. Sudhakaran defeated P. K. Sreemathi Teacher of the CPI(M), who garnered 4,35,182 votes.

Kannur Lok Sabha constituency:

The Kannur parliamentary constituency in Kerala boasts a significant political legacy. According to the 2011 census, it has a total population of 1,672,184 and comprises 11 legislative assembly seats, including Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadom, and Mattannur. The Kannur Lok Sabha seat was created in 1977, previously falling under the Travancore-Cochin seat. Over the years, both Congress and CPI(M) candidates have clinched victories in multiple elections.



